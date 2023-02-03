ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

investing.com

Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department...
investing.com

Canada's Hut 8 Mining to merge with US Bitcoin to weather crypto downturn

(Reuters) -Canada's Hut 8 Mining Corp will merge with rival US Bitcoin Corp to create a crypto mining giant in North America, consolidating after a steep fall in valuations for the crypto sector that saw high-profile collapses in recent months. The companies said the combined entity will have a market...
investing.com

Global hedge funds gain in January, but not as much as stock market, HFR says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global hedge funds posted a solid 2.8% gain in January, but they missed out on the stellar rally that broader stock market indexes posted to start the year because the funds were mostly positioned for a continued bear market, data provider HFR said on Tuesday. All...
investing.com

DeFi Hacker Milks Over $180,000 Worth of Crypto from CoW Swap DEX

DeFi Hacker Milks Over $180,000 Worth of Crypto from CoW Swap DEX. CoW Swap is the victim of the latest DeFi exploit, with the hacker stealing over $180,000 worth of crypto. The hacker exploited a smart contract in the “solvers competition” of CoW Swap. Despite the exploit, CoW...
investing.com

Hertz has fewer Teslas in its fleet than planned

(Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings (OTC:HTZGQ) Inc's rental fleet has less than half the number of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) cars it planned to order in 2022, its regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. Hertz's fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, of which 11%...
investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond staves off bankruptcy with $225 million from stock sale

(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months, as the struggling retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in the share sale,...
investing.com

Boeing says it will cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co expects to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoffs, the U.S. planemaker confirmed Monday. Last month, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023 after hiring 15,000 people in 2022,...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

U.S. trade gap widens in December; deficit highest on record in 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

