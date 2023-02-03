Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain bike trail in Colorado Springs built with hopes of 'turning tide' on tensions
A new mountain bike trail in Colorado Springs has riders excited about an experience they see vanishing around city parks — and excited about what it might mean for future projects. Under the supervision of city staff, volunteer hands have built a bike-only, downhill-only trail off the south face...
Yay: Dave & Buster’s is Bringing Another Location for Fun to Colorado
For over 40 years, after starting out in Texas, the concept of "fun and food" has succeed across the country. Colorado is set to welcome a third location for the legendary eatery. By having two locations in the state, Coloradans can plan on making a trip without it being overcrowded....
mountainjackpot.com
Ring in the New Year with the Cripple Creek Ice Festival
What the Cripple Creek Ice Festival Activities will look like in 2023. Klaryssa Murray, Destination Marketing Coordinator. The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning with a bang!. The extremely popular festival is scheduled from February 18through the Feb. 26. The 14th Cripple Creek Ice Festival is coming back with many...
KKTV
Cajun flavor in the mountains: Manitou Springs to hold annual Carnivale celebration!
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You don’t have to go all the way to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras!. Manitou Springs is holding its 30th annual Carnival celebration in just a couple of weeks!. “It’s the celebration of Mardi Gras that started here three decades ago, that we’re...
cpr.org
Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?
More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
91-year-old Colorado festival risks cancelation this year
Donkey Derby Days, a celebration that has taken place in Cripple Creek for the last 91 years, may not return to the historic mountain town in 2023, according to a news release. The Donkey Derby Days festival was created to honor the donkeys that were left behind by miners after...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
An irruption of birds
From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
tourcounsel.com
Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
Dave & Buster’s plans first location in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s, the arcade and sports bar chain, will soon have its first location in Colorado Springs, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD). PPRBD says it issued a permit for the project earlier this week. The new Dave & Buster’s will be located at Briargate Parkway and Chapel […]
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado superintendent’s mid-year departure raises questions and causes concerns for teachers
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 14 in Manitou Springs has parted ways with Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Domangue and that has prompted teachers to question the school board’s decision to go forward with this action in the middle of a school year. This week, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education
“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Colorado With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Nothing is quite as satisfying when you’re hungry as an all-you-can-eat buffet jam-packed full of tasty options! What can be better? How about a buffet with an impressive selection of entrees, sides, AND desserts? That is precisely what you will find at the incredible King Buffet in Colorado:. Do...
Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
lamarledger.com
Trifecta of layoffs in energy, cannabis and manufacturing sectors hit Colorado simultaneously
Three Colorado employers have notified the state that they plan to eliminate 334 jobs in Denver and Pueblo, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week. The largest of the three layoffs comes from Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc., which...
Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony headed to Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ice Cube is coming back to Colorado. The hip-hop legend has announced a concert at Colorado Springs' Broadmoor World Arena on April 18. Ice Cube will be joined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Westside Boogie and more special guests at the arena concert. Tickets for the concert...
Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
1 man shot near Colorado Springs restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man was shot near a Colorado Springs restaurant. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a shooting near the Havana Bar and Grill near Academy and Maizeland. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital. Police have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries.
Comments / 1