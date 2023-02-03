ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo West, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mountainjackpot.com

Ring in the New Year with the Cripple Creek Ice Festival

What the Cripple Creek Ice Festival Activities will look like in 2023. Klaryssa Murray, Destination Marketing Coordinator. The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning with a bang!. The extremely popular festival is scheduled from February 18through the Feb. 26. The 14th Cripple Creek Ice Festival is coming back with many...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
cpr.org

Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?

More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Dave & Buster’s plans first location in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s, the arcade and sports bar chain, will soon have its first location in Colorado Springs, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD). PPRBD says it issued a permit for the project earlier this week. The new Dave & Buster’s will be located at Briargate Parkway and Chapel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education

“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony headed to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ice Cube is coming back to Colorado. The hip-hop legend has announced a concert at Colorado Springs' Broadmoor World Arena on April 18. Ice Cube will be joined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Westside Boogie and more special guests at the arena concert. Tickets for the concert...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 man shot near Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man was shot near a Colorado Springs restaurant. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a shooting near the Havana Bar and Grill near Academy and Maizeland. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital. Police have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy