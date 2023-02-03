Read full article on original website
retailers.com
Five Michigan businesses share their secrets for more than a century of success
From hardware to candy, five retailers share the stories of their centennial businesses from the beginning until now, along with the strategies behind their success. The number of retail companies that make it to the 100-year mark is minuscule. What’s the secret to longevity? It’s a family that is committed over generations, or someone willing to come in and keep the business going. Michigan Retailer reached out to five centennial businesses to learn how they began, how they serve customers now, and their advice to other retailers.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Developers pitch ambitious 375-unit housing project at WWII-era factory in Grand Rapids
A group of metro Detroit developers is eyeing a massive West Michigan industrial site that has for years resisted new construction. Ben Smith, Scott Magaluk and Dennis Griffin will go before the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission on Thursday to seek rezoning from industrial to transitional city center at a onetime WWII-era parachute factory. The 14-acre site, adjacent to downtown Grand Rapids in the city’s Roosevelt Park neighborhood, includes plots at 620, 640 and 644 Chestnut St. SW, 835 and 943 Godfrey Ave. SW, 700 Martin Luther King Jr St. SW and 655 Godfrey Ave. SW, the last of which has already been rezoned.
Puppy from the Humane Society of West Michigan could be your next fur-ever friend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to add a new member to your family, the Humane Society of West Michigan might have what you're looking for. Meet Elroy, a four-month-old Terrier-Pit Bull mix. Elroy is very adaptable at this point but he will need training because he is...
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
Emerging vintage retail corridor in Muskegon to get new plan from MSU students
MUSKEGON, MI – From antiques to bail bonds and window glass to trendy coffee, downtown Muskegon’s Pine Street is an eclectic collection of old and new that’s ready for a makeover. The Pine Street corridor, which also includes Muskegon County’s Hall of Justice, is the focus of...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path
Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
Former Grand Rapids Radio Personality Aris Hampers has Passed Away
His voice was heard on the Grand Rapids radio airwaves for decades. His deep, iconic voice was silenced by throat cancer about four years ago. Aris Hampers passed away early Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Aris' Music Career. Aris' love of...
Retired GR attorney now committed to providing winter coats, boots to those in need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Especially this time of year, dressing for the weather is critical. Unfortunately, not everyone has a closet full of winter gear. There’s a group of volunteers working to change that for people in need across West Michigan. John Teeples is a retired attorney who...
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
New PFAS pollution site found in Muskegon Township
Of the 18 samples taken, three tested above the state threshold for PFAS.
Report: Longtime Fruitport teacher, Grand Haven sports star dies
A Grand Haven High School Hall of Fame inductee and longtime Fruitport coach has died, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
Marijuana shops among businesses targeted in rash of business break-ins
KENT COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies over the weekend investigated five business burglaries, including marijuana dispensaries, as a rash of break-ins continue in West Michigan. The burglaries happened at 4919 Town Center Drive SE in Cascade Township, where vape pens were stolen; 5450 Northland Drive NE in Plainfield...
WOOD
Gale Warnings – Warmer Than Average
Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan. Today looks dry. We’ll...
WOOD
Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co.
An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co. An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Storm Team...
3 arrested after larcenies from cars at Amazon
Deputies chased and arrested three suspects accused of stealing from parked cars at the Amazon Fulfillment Center south of Grand Rapids Sunday night.
Deputies probe connection between 6 break-ins in 2 counties
Four people were arrested in connection with a break-in at a smoke shop in Coopersville Monday morning.
Corewell Health West First in Nation to Use Innovative Stroke Care Device
Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, known as Spectrum Health before its merger with Beaumont Health last year, reports it has successfully completed the first-ever ischemic stroke case using the […] The post Corewell Health West First in Nation to Use Innovative Stroke Care Device appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’
A father of three says he's lucky to be alive after being stabbed seven times inside Brann's restaurant in Wyoming.
