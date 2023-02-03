Read full article on original website
First look at Marvel stars Taika Waititi and Kumail Nanjiani's new comedy series
The first look at Marvel stars Taika Waititi and Kumail Nanjiani's new comedy series History of the World Part II has arrived. The comedy series from Hulu is a sequel to the classic Mel Brooks comedy film History of the World, Part I, which put a slapstick spin of historic events like The Spanish Inquisition and The French Revolution.
Why The Last Of Us episode 4's character Sam is more important than you realise
The Last Of Us episode 4 spoilers follow. Some of the most memorable sequences in The Last Of Us game are those featuring two young brothers, Henry and Sam, and they made their first appearance in the TV adaptation this week, in the final scene of episode four. We only...
A Quiet Place spin-off prequel gets an exciting update
A Quiet Place: Day One is now in production, series creator John Krasinski has confirmed via Instagram. Krasinski, who came up with the original story and also produces, uploaded a behind-the-scenes sneak-peek this week, writing alongside it: "Requisite photo of slate on day 1... this time with a twist! So honoured to be there day 1 of @aquietplacemovie DAY ONE with the maestro Michael Sarnoski and legendary @lupitanyongo.
Line of Duty star's newest TV show gets unfortunate update
Line of Duty fans may be disappointed as Kelly Macdonald's newest TV show has received a disappointing update. According to Deadline, the TV adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's dystopian novel Never Let Me Go starring Macdonald will no longer be going ahead at FX. Production had not yet begun on the...
Sherlock Holmes getting new TV show with unexpected twist
Sherlock Holmes is getting a new TV show, but this time with an unexpected twist that Sherlock himself wouldn't have guessed. According to TVLine, the famed fictional detective will not be making an appearance in the new drama from CBS titled Watson. Watson will follow the exploits of Dr John...
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey opens up about exploring Ellie's lesbian relationship in season 2
The Last of Us spoilers follow. The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has opened up about exploring Ellie's lesbian relationship in season 2 of the HBO and Sky series. Anyone who has played the acclaimed video game series that the live-action show is based on will know that Ellie gets involved with a character TV viewers haven't met yet — Dina.
Noughts and Crosses and Bly Manor stars in first-look trailer for new crime series
Noughts and Crosses and Bly Manor stars go on the run in the first look at Sky's A Town Called Malice. The romantic action series, coming to Sky in March, is the latest from Bulletproof co-creator Nick Love — well known for his gritty films like The Football Factory, The Firm and The Sweeney.
Peaky Blinders' creator shares first-look trailer of new BBC series with Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead feature in a first-look clip from Great Expectations, which is being adapted for the BBC and FX by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The latest TV series inspired by Charles Dickens' 1861 novel of the same name, Knight's drama sees Colman in the role of Miss Havisham, with Dunkirk and Emily's Whitehead as Pip.
EastEnders' Jake Wood defends Cheryl's casting in 2:22: A Ghost Story
West End play 2:22: A Ghost Story recently announced their brand new cast, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl set to take over the role of Jenny, making her acting debut. But EastEnders star Jake Wood, who has returned to the play after being in the original, defended her casting. "The...
Abbott Elementary adds Big Mouth star to the cast of season 2
Abbott Elementary has added Big Mouth star Ayo Edebiri to the cast of season 2 in a recurring role. With the new school year already underway, Edebiri's character is set to be introduced in a FaceTime call during a special Valentine's Day episode. According to Entertainment Weekly, Edebiri, who voices...
Happy Valley's brilliant final episode fumbled one important thing
Happy Valley season 3 spoilers follow – including the final episode's ending. Sally Wainwright's beloved BBC drama has achieved what many popular shows do not: a satisfying finale that bettered our high expectations. The conclusion of the toxic push and pull between Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce, which...
Breaking Bad stars reunite in unexpected way
Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are back together once more, as Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have reprised their roles in an unlikely way. The duo, who starred in the award-winning AMC series from 2008 to 2013, reunited for a PopCorners advert ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl.
Keanu Reeves' Constantine movie gets positive update after DCU shake-up
There's good news about Keanu Reeves' long-awaited Constantine sequel following all the recent chaos in the DCU. Last year, it was announced that the John Wick actor would reunite with director Francis Lawrence for a sequel to their 2005 cult classic movie based on the Hellblazer comics. Like many DC projects, Constantine 2 went into limbo shortly thereafter, when Warner Bros Discovery installed James Gunn and Peter Safran to take over DC Studios.
First look at Adam Driver's transformation for new movie as UK release confirmed
Star Wars and House of Gucci star Adam Driver's new movie Ferrari has landed a UK release, and had its first picture released. The actor returns to the world of biopics as he plays ex-race car driver Enzo Ferrari, who is struggling to maintain the business that he and his wife Laura set up a decade earlier. His marriage is also struggling due to the loss of one of their children, and distance from another.
His Dark Materials star talks 'allergy' to daemons
His Dark Materials star James McAvoy has opened up about his allergy to several different animals — and joked that his allergies even extend to daemons. McAvoy plays Lord Asriel in His Dark Materials, which features creatures known as daemons. Daemons are physical manifestations of a person's soul that takes the form of an animal.
Home and Away star Shane Withington warns of new disaster storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away star Shane Withington has teased a "disaster" ahead for his character. The Australian actor, known for playing the role of John Palmer on the soap, has let slip that the show has a dangerous storyline coming up — and it involves lots of fake blood.
Emmerdale's Marcus and Naomi's trap for villain Greg goes wrong
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Marcus and Naomi's attempt to spring a trap on Greg in Emmerdale has gone off the rails. Viewers will remember before the New Year that Ethan promised to file an official complaint against his co-worker Greg for sexually harassing Marcus. The sad reality in Monday's episode (February...
Happy Valley's James Norton shares tribute on Instagram following the show finale
Happy Valley spoilers follow – including discussion of the season three finale. Happy Valley star James Norton has marked the end of the series with a tribute to his co-star Sarah Lancashire on Instagram. The actor, also seen in Grantchester and Greta Gerwig's Little Women, plays the series villain...
Casualty star George Rainsford addresses fan concerns after Ethan exit
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star George Rainsford has opened up about a couple of specific plot points regarding his character, Ethan Hardy, and his exit from the soap. Rainsford exited the soap on February 4 after nine years on the show. Ethan left the ED behind after having coming to a realisation about his relationship with his son, Bodhi.
Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall spin-off Beyond Paradise gets release date confirmed
Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise is coming to our screens in just a few weeks. BBC One has confirmed the release date for the Kris Marshall-led series is Friday, February 24, when it will also become available on BBC iPlayer. Marshall returns as DI Humphrey Goodman following his stint...
