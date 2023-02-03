Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Lorain: Horizon Science Academy seniors model constructed spring designs
Horizon Science Academy of Lorain, 760 Tower Blvd., is encouraging students to find their creative side. Seniors in Marlene Nagy’s art class partnered to create their own spring and summer fashions and modeled them in a school-wide fashion show Feb. 6. “I’m so happy with the turnout,” Nagy said....
thelandcle.org
Planning notes: City seeks developer for school site, east side complex approved for demo, downtown boutique hotel on horizon
The Land braved negative wind chills to attend the Cleveland Planning Commission meeting this week. Here’s what we learned – along with a bit of neighborhood news regarding a large city-owned property on the west side that is likely to get redeveloped as housing. West side school site...
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
Cleveland likely to spend $3.5 million cleaning up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council is likely to approve spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which is typically the...
WKYC
Mission Possible: Cleveland Museum of Art taking interactive art to next level
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Museum of Art set out to change how the public connects to art a decade ago, with great success. “We're always thinking about what are the audience's needs, what can we do? How can we make art relevant to all?” said Cleveland Museum of art Chief Digital Information Officer, Jane Alexander.
News-Herald.com
Northeast Ohio cities joining together for Roller Skating with First Responders
First responders from Wickliffe, Richmond Heights and Highland Heights area are coming out to skate with the community at the Roller Skating with First Responders event. It will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Feb. 24, at United Skates of America, located at 30325 Palisades Parkway in Wickliffe.
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
Morning Journal
Lorain 2023 International Princess Pageant applications open until Feb. 28
Applications are open for the 2023 Lorain International Princess pageant. “The Lorain International Princess pageant is a wonderful program that gives participants within our community a chance to represent their own heritage and family background,” said Natalie Foster, the pageant coordinator. “We are so lucky that in our community, we have an entire festival that celebrates people’s differences and allows our entire community to enjoy what makes us a melting pot community.”
Morning Journal
Lorain High junior among students whose work display at Elyria Arts Council
Lorain High School junior Mariela Frias, a student in Claire Vien’s Drawing and Painting I class, recently had two artworks selected for the Leaders of Today Public Arts & Culture Program Exhibition. This exhibit, at the Elyria Arts Council, 336 Broad St. in downtown Elyria, runs through February. Mariela...
wvxu.org
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
Great Big Home & Garden Show open now at Cleveland IX Center
The Great Big Home & Garden Show has returned to Cleveland!
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shops
Several Cleveland area shops can satisfy your sweet tooth when you're craving a chocolaty treat. They offer everything from classic favorites to one-of-a-kind creations. The chocolate shops include:
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
Morning Journal
Apex Dermatology physician assistant appointed to the American Academy of Physician Associates House of Delegates
Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center, 5940 Oak Point Road in Lorain, has announced the appointment of physician assistant Margaret (Maggie) McKernan, by the Society of Dermatology Physicians Assistants (SDPA), to the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) House of Delegates, according to a news release. McKernan will serve as...
Morning Journal
Lorain Schools fine arts expansion garners statewide attention
Ohio’s arts and dance communities are keeping an eye on Lorain City Schools. That was the message district officials heard Feb. 2 during a visit from OhioDance Executive Director Jane D’Angelo, who toured the district on behalf of OhioDance and the Ohio Arts Council, with stops at Washington Elementary School, Gen. Johnnie Wilson Middle School and Lorain High School.
Morning Journal
The Adventure Factory opens in Avon Lake
Tucked away in an industrial business park in Avon Lake, Sheryl Bott and Shelley Stewart have brought a new kind of factory to the area. The Adventure Factory, 32925 Pin Oak Parkway, opened Feb. 3 with an official ribbon-cutting and fanfare from parents and children. The building process started in...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
akronlife.com
330 Weddings: Cascade Valley park
Owen Gsellman and Katie Ferguson went on an ordinary walk through the woods on Owen’s Medina farm in November 2021. They sat on a porch swing to watch a beautiful sunset. Then Owen led Katie through a tunnel of lights to a clearing in the woods with s’mores, hot chocolate, balloons and string-lit trees. Amid that stunning display that Owen set up over a week, he proposed.
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
