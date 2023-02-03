ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

Lorain: Horizon Science Academy seniors model constructed spring designs

Horizon Science Academy of Lorain, 760 Tower Blvd., is encouraging students to find their creative side. Seniors in Marlene Nagy’s art class partnered to create their own spring and summer fashions and modeled them in a school-wide fashion show Feb. 6. “I’m so happy with the turnout,” Nagy said....
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland likely to spend $3.5 million cleaning up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council is likely to approve spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which is typically the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
AVON LAKE, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
EASTLAKE, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain 2023 International Princess Pageant applications open until Feb. 28

Applications are open for the 2023 Lorain International Princess pageant. “The Lorain International Princess pageant is a wonderful program that gives participants within our community a chance to represent their own heritage and family background,” said Natalie Foster, the pageant coordinator. “We are so lucky that in our community, we have an entire festival that celebrates people’s differences and allows our entire community to enjoy what makes us a melting pot community.”
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain High junior among students whose work display at Elyria Arts Council

Lorain High School junior Mariela Frias, a student in Claire Vien’s Drawing and Painting I class, recently had two artworks selected for the Leaders of Today Public Arts & Culture Program Exhibition. This exhibit, at the Elyria Arts Council, 336 Broad St. in downtown Elyria, runs through February. Mariela...
ELYRIA, OH
wvxu.org

Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric

Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Apex Dermatology physician assistant appointed to the American Academy of Physician Associates House of Delegates

Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center, 5940 Oak Point Road in Lorain, has announced the appointment of physician assistant Margaret (Maggie) McKernan, by the Society of Dermatology Physicians Assistants (SDPA), to the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) House of Delegates, according to a news release. McKernan will serve as...
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain Schools fine arts expansion garners statewide attention

Ohio’s arts and dance communities are keeping an eye on Lorain City Schools. That was the message district officials heard Feb. 2 during a visit from OhioDance Executive Director Jane D’Angelo, who toured the district on behalf of OhioDance and the Ohio Arts Council, with stops at Washington Elementary School, Gen. Johnnie Wilson Middle School and Lorain High School.
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

The Adventure Factory opens in Avon Lake

Tucked away in an industrial business park in Avon Lake, Sheryl Bott and Shelley Stewart have brought a new kind of factory to the area. The Adventure Factory, 32925 Pin Oak Parkway, opened Feb. 3 with an official ribbon-cutting and fanfare from parents and children. The building process started in...
AVON LAKE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronlife.com

330 Weddings: Cascade Valley park

Owen Gsellman and Katie Ferguson went on an ordinary walk through the woods on Owen’s Medina farm in November 2021. They sat on a porch swing to watch a beautiful sunset. Then Owen led Katie through a tunnel of lights to a clearing in the woods with s’mores, hot chocolate, balloons and string-lit trees. Amid that stunning display that Owen set up over a week, he proposed.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy