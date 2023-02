PEABODY (Podcast) – The Peabody girls basketball team (12-2) is undefeated in Northeastern Conference play this season (10-0) The Tanner’s will host Marblehead Tuesday night at 7 p.m. In this podcast head coach Stan McKeen shares updates on the team, profiles key players on the team, and previews what is ahead for the remainder of the regular season schedule. Peabody’s two non-league losses were against Bishop Fenwick and Lincoln Sudbury.

PEABODY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO