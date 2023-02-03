ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sand Hills Express

Cruz: Biden “telegraphed weakness” with response to Chinese spy balloon

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas commended President Biden on Sunday for ordering the destruction of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean but faulted him for waiting several days to take action, saying the president’s handling of the incident “projected weakness” to Beijing. Fighter...
The Hill

Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction

Former President Trump and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) sparred online Sunday after Christie predicted that Trump couldn’t beat President Biden if they run against each other in the 2024 presidential election.  Christie, who endorsed Trump in 2016 after dropping his own campaign for the presidency but has since become a vocal Trump…
RadarOnline

Pro-Putin Musician, Who Waved Dead Ukrainian's Skull Around On Stage, Shot In The Head In Suspected 'Revenge Hit'

A pro-Putin musician, who once waved a dead Ukrainian’s skull around on stage, was shot in the head in what is suspected to be a “revenge hit” for his anti-Ukrainian behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.Igor Mangushev, 36, is currently in the hospital recovering from his near-fatal injuries.He was reportedly shot in the head on the night of February 3 while fighting in Ukraine under Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.According to Daily Star, the attack against Mangushev came roughly six months after the Russian musician-turned-mercenary waved the Ukrainian skull on stage during a concert in August.“We’re alive and this guy is...
Sand Hills Express

Transcript: Sen. Ted Cruz on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas that aired Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We want to go now to Dallas, Texas, where we are joined by Republican Senator Ted Cruz. Good morning to you, Senator.
Sand Hills Express

Ancient Gaziantep Castle damaged by earthquakes in Turkey

An ancient castle in Turkey was one of the historic monuments damaged when major earthquakes hit the country and neighboring Syria, killing more than 2,000 people on Monday. Images show parts of the Gaziantep Castle, which was first built in the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD, during the Roman Empire, crumbling after the earthquake.

