ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

New Research Reveals Dangerous Consequences of Stopping Opioid Treatment for Chronic Pain

Discontinuation of opioid therapy for pain may increase the risk of overdose in patients. Opioid-related overdose has become a major contributor to accidental deaths in the United States and Canada. A new study recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine, led by Mary Clare Kennedy of the University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, indicates that stopping prescribed opioids may increase the risk of overdose.
MedicalXpress

Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds

Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
marthastewart.com

Tart Cherry Juice Is Going Viral as a Treatment for Insomnia, but Does It Work? Experts Weigh In

If you struggle to fall asleep at night, you're probably constantly on the lookout for tips and tricks that make it easier to slumber. The latest sleep aid trend? Drinking a cup of tart cherry juice before bed. With over 64 million views and counting, a TikTok video that popularized the drink as a way to help insomnia sufferers sleep soundly is commanding national attention.
Healthline

Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk

A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
Medical News Today

People predisposed to tooth cavities may also have heightened brain health risk

B​rain health affects how well the brain functions in various aspects of life. Multiple factors contribute to positive brain health, including lifestyle choices and habits. Data from a recent study suggest that poor oral health may be linked to poor brain health. Further research is needed to fully understand...
MindBodyGreen

New Research Shows Vitamin D Status Influences Your Depression Risk

If you’re one of the 29% of U.S. adults1 deficient in vitamin D you might have already noticed the tell-tale signs, like bone achiness, muscle weakness, and fatigue. However, you might be surprised to learn that not getting enough of this essential vitamin can lead to mood-related side effects as well.
Cheryl E Preston

Alka-Seltzer is no longer an antacid but is only a pain reliever thanks to a new way of thinking

If you have taken Alka-Seltzer within the last few years for acid indigestion and found it did not help there is a very good reason why. I purchased a box of this tried and true over-the-counter medication today to have on hand and when I read the box I noticed something shocking. All of my life this product was a combination of buffered aspirin and an antacid that worked for me when nasal drainage from sinus and allergies gave me a sour stomach. Imagine my surprise when I read that the "plop plop fizz fizz" no longer has the ingredient that gives relief from acid indigestion.
msn.com

New study links psychedelic drug experience to certain positive health behaviors

A new online survey of U.S. adults indicates that people who report using any of the classic psychedelics at least once in their lives also reported smoking cigarettes less often and eating healthier diets. The study was published in *[Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology*](https://doi.org/10.1177/20451253221135363)\. Classic psychedelics are a type of hallucinogenic...
Tyla

Outrage as professor suggests brain dead women could be used as surrogates

A professor has caused outrage after suggesting brain dead women could be used for surrogate pregnancies. In a study published a few month's ago, Anna Smajdor, from the University of Oslo, claimed that women who were deemed to be dead could provide the perfect host for carrying children to term.
studyfinds.org

‘Food swamps’ may be sending older adults to an early grave

DALLAS — It’s no secret that poor access to healthy food can lead to people making unhealthy dieting choices. With that in mind, a new study finds adults over 50 who live in so-called “food swamps” are more likely to suffer a life-threatening stroke. Simply put, areas where fast food chains and convenience stores selling unhealthy snacks are everywhere could be sending many older adults to an early grave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy