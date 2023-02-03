Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
New Research Reveals Dangerous Consequences of Stopping Opioid Treatment for Chronic Pain
Discontinuation of opioid therapy for pain may increase the risk of overdose in patients. Opioid-related overdose has become a major contributor to accidental deaths in the United States and Canada. A new study recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine, led by Mary Clare Kennedy of the University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, indicates that stopping prescribed opioids may increase the risk of overdose.
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
North Platte Telegraph
New study finds smoking cannabis does not contribute to reduced lung function
Perhaps the most thorough of its kind, a new study seems to indicate that tobacco is still the real danger. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
MindBodyGreen
New Research Says Vitamin B12 Deficiency Is Linked With Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
It's no secret that our bodies require a host of different vitamins and minerals to function at their best. One of those essential vitamins is B12—and when you aren't getting enough of it, you might feel anywhere from irritable to exhausted. And according to a new study published in...
marthastewart.com
Tart Cherry Juice Is Going Viral as a Treatment for Insomnia, but Does It Work? Experts Weigh In
If you struggle to fall asleep at night, you're probably constantly on the lookout for tips and tricks that make it easier to slumber. The latest sleep aid trend? Drinking a cup of tart cherry juice before bed. With over 64 million views and counting, a TikTok video that popularized the drink as a way to help insomnia sufferers sleep soundly is commanding national attention.
Healthline
Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk
A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
Medical News Today
People predisposed to tooth cavities may also have heightened brain health risk
Brain health affects how well the brain functions in various aspects of life. Multiple factors contribute to positive brain health, including lifestyle choices and habits. Data from a recent study suggest that poor oral health may be linked to poor brain health. Further research is needed to fully understand...
CBC News
Bird flu keeps spreading beyond birds. Scientists worry it signals a growing threat to humans, too
As a deadly form of avian influenza continues ravaging bird populations around much of the world, scientists are tracking infections among other animals — including various types of mammals more closely related to humans. Throughout the last year, Canadian and U.S. officials detected highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu in...
MindBodyGreen
New Research Shows Vitamin D Status Influences Your Depression Risk
If you’re one of the 29% of U.S. adults1 deficient in vitamin D you might have already noticed the tell-tale signs, like bone achiness, muscle weakness, and fatigue. However, you might be surprised to learn that not getting enough of this essential vitamin can lead to mood-related side effects as well.
Boy's Brain Started to Rot After Rare Parasitic Infection
The 17-year-old contracted a rare, neglected and life-threatening disease after being infected by a parasitic tapeworm.
Alka-Seltzer is no longer an antacid but is only a pain reliever thanks to a new way of thinking
If you have taken Alka-Seltzer within the last few years for acid indigestion and found it did not help there is a very good reason why. I purchased a box of this tried and true over-the-counter medication today to have on hand and when I read the box I noticed something shocking. All of my life this product was a combination of buffered aspirin and an antacid that worked for me when nasal drainage from sinus and allergies gave me a sour stomach. Imagine my surprise when I read that the "plop plop fizz fizz" no longer has the ingredient that gives relief from acid indigestion.
msn.com
New study links psychedelic drug experience to certain positive health behaviors
A new online survey of U.S. adults indicates that people who report using any of the classic psychedelics at least once in their lives also reported smoking cigarettes less often and eating healthier diets. The study was published in *[Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology*](https://doi.org/10.1177/20451253221135363)\. Classic psychedelics are a type of hallucinogenic...
Scientists created a weird new type of ice that is almost exactly as dense as water
Researchers have created a never-before-seen form of ice with a disorganized structure and a density almost exactly that of liquid water.
sciencealert.com
It's Possible Neanderthals Evolved So They Wouldn't Smell Their Own Stink, Study Finds
If you walk through the woods and pass a beehive, you may catch the sweet scent of honey in the wind and suddenly be flooded with memories: having tea with grandma or eating warm biscuits on a Sunday morning. If you were taking that walk 300,000 years ago with a...
AboutLawsuits.com
Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnosis May Be Linked To Greater Risk of Diabetes Other Heart Problems: Study
A new study warns about an unexpected complication of autism spectrum disorders, indicating that children diagnosed with the condition may face an increased risk of developing diabetes and heart disease. In findings published last week in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, Texas Tech University researchers say an autism diagnosis appears...
Study Accidentally Caught Brain Actively Dying and It May Prove Life “Flashes” Before Their Eyes
The memory center lit up with activity.
Outrage as professor suggests brain dead women could be used as surrogates
A professor has caused outrage after suggesting brain dead women could be used for surrogate pregnancies. In a study published a few month's ago, Anna Smajdor, from the University of Oslo, claimed that women who were deemed to be dead could provide the perfect host for carrying children to term.
studyfinds.org
‘Food swamps’ may be sending older adults to an early grave
DALLAS — It’s no secret that poor access to healthy food can lead to people making unhealthy dieting choices. With that in mind, a new study finds adults over 50 who live in so-called “food swamps” are more likely to suffer a life-threatening stroke. Simply put, areas where fast food chains and convenience stores selling unhealthy snacks are everywhere could be sending many older adults to an early grave.
