‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”
SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
ETOnline.com
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
‘Frasier’: Anders Keith Cast As Niles & Daphne’s Son; Jess Salgueiro Also Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series
The Frasier sequel series continues to build out the new generation of Cranes. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, joining Jack Cutmore-Scott, who was previously tapped to play Frasier and Lilith’s son’s Freddy. Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) also has been cast as a lead opposite Kelsey Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in the long-in-the-works series for Paramount+. From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to...
waldina.com
Happy 98th Birthday Elaine Stritch
Today is the 98th birthday of the phenomenal Elaine Stritch. Her career and life are inspirational in every way. The world is a better place because she is in it and still feels the loss that she has left. NAME: Elaine Stritch. BIRTH DATE: February 2, 1925. DEATH DATE: July...
Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway ‘Camelot’: First Look Photo & Video; Full Cast Announced
EXCLUSIVE: A first-look photo and a new trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming Broadway adaptation of the classic Lerner & Loewe musical Camelot arrives just as Lincoln Center Theater announces the full cast for the production. In addition to the previously announced Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), and Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac), the new Camelot will include Fergie Philippe (Hamilton) as Sir Sagramore and Dakin Matthews (who appeared in Sorkin’s To Kill A Mockingbird) as Merlyn/Pellinore. Also joining the cast are Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan),...
tvinsider.com
‘History of the World, Part II’ Trailer Reveals Jack Black, Jason Alexander & More Guest Stars (VIDEO)
Hulu‘s History of the World, Part II has revealed its next round of star-studded guest stars. In the newly released History of the World, Part II, Jack Black, Jason Alexander, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, Margaret Cho, Andy Cohen, and more stars are revealed as part of the exciting cast. The sketch comedy series, a sequel to Mel Brooks‘ History of the World, Part I film, is a special four-night event taking place from Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 9 on the streaming platform.
Broadway Bound: Leslie Odom, Jr. To Star In Revival Of Ossie Davis‘ ’Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch’ This Summer
Tony & Grammy winner Leslie Odom, Jr. will star in a new Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by Ossie Davis. Purlie Victorious will be staged by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, with the production scheduled to begin in late summer 2023 for the 2023-2024 Broadway season. The play will mark Odom’s return to Broadway after winning the Tony for his celebrated performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. The creative team will feature scenic design by Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge, MJ), costume design by Emilio Sosa (Trouble in Mind, A Beautiful Noise)...
