Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA
In season of ups and downs, Diallo a Pistons rock of reliability
The guy with a pretty compelling case as the Pistons best player over the past six weeks wasn’t in the rotation seven weeks ago. Explain that, Hamidou Diallo. “Stay ready so you don’t got to get ready,” Diallo said after Monday’s loss to Boston when an emerging pattern held: The Pistons were a better team with Diallo on the floor than on the bench. “That’s been my mentality since I came in the league. Nothing’s been given to me. Everything’s been worked for.”
NBA
Watch: Competing Together
Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nets Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 11/12/22 | BKN 110- LAC 95 | Paul George: 17 PTS – Kevin Durant: 27 PTS. The Nets have won five of the last six over the Clippers, including a 110-95 victory on November 12 this season in Los Angeles. The Clippers' only win in that span was in Brooklyn on January 1, 2022, a game the Clippers trailed by 13 points with under six minutes to play.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NBA
Wolves' Garza and Ignite's Henderson named captains for NBA G League Next Up Game
NEW YORK — Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza and NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson have been named team captains for the NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET and air live on NBA TV from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 111, Pistons 99
Something clicked for the Boston Celtics early in the third quarter of Monday night’s matchup with the Pistons. A minute and a half later, the C’s had left Detroit in the dust. Boston required only 96 seconds to rattle off an 11-0 run that gave it control of...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.07.23
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 128 San Antonio 104. (Bulls: 26-27, 16-11 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:Vucevic: 22 pts. Spurs: Johnson: 21 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 15. Spurs: Poeltl: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 5. Spurs: Poeltl: 4. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The two "bigs" of the...
NBA
"Come Up With Energy" | Utah To Host Shorthanded Mavericks On Monday Night
With the trade deadline just a few days away, it seemed like every prominent NBA analyst has had something to say about the Jazz and their contingent of players. Whether it be trading this person, gaining that pick, or something along those lines, many expected Utah to be among the most talked about and busiest teams ahead of the deadline on Thursday.
NBA
Pre-Deadline Trade Chatter On The Brief Case, Episode 22
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers having a homestand until the All-Star break and since we're just a few days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, it seemed like the right time to record the 22nd edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Hawks 107
Pelicans (29-27), Hawks (27-28) New Orleans recently endured a stretch of games in which it was a chore to reach 100 points, but suddenly the Pelicans have regained their early-season form as a high-octane offensive attack. As a result, over a four-day span, they’ve put together a three-game winning streak, following a frustrating 10-game losing skid. On Tuesday, New Orleans took command in the third quarter, then held on in the final minutes to beat Atlanta, improving to 3-0 on a four-game homestand. “This is a resilient group,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of his team bouncing back from a difficult month of basketball. “We went through a tough stretch this season. We did the same thing last season. We’re learning that we have the ability to navigate adversity. We do it together, stay connected. We don’t point fingers. It’s good to get on the winning side of things.”
NBA
Reports: Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant to miss All-Star Game
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19, TNT) as he continues to recover from the sprained right MCL that has sidelined him for the past 13 games, TNT’s Chris Haynes and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski reported Tuesday. Wojnarowski added that, despite a...
NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver praises LeBron James' 'towering achievement'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by...
NBA
Magic’s Defense Comes Up Big Down the Stretch in Win Over Hornets
Paolo Banchero posted his eighth double-double of the year with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists, Wendell Carter Jr. recorded his 13thdouble-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz scored 16, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-113 on Sunday afternoon to end their road trip 3-1.
NBA
NBA App to broadcast 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup this weekend
Four championship teams from across the globe will square off this weekend in the Canary Islands for the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, brought to you live on the NBA App!. The tournament, held this Friday and Sunday on the Spanish island of Tenerife, will feature the G League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers; Basketball Africa League victors U.S. Monastir; FIBA Basketball Champions League winners Lenovo Tenerife and São Paulo, which took home the BCL for the Americas.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr., Willy Hernangomez on weekend win vs. Lakers, Kings | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revel in the joy of triumph after snapping a 10-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center. Jim also catches up for a brief interview with...
NBA
Thunder Holds Off Lakers
The eyes of the entire NBA world were locked on the Thunder’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and in a primetime game on national television, the youngest team in the NBA stood tall against a veteran-laden, record-setting Lakers squad for a 133-130 road victory. On...
