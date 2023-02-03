Read full article on original website
Idaho Elected Officials Raise Concerns About Lava Ridge Wind Farm Proposed in South-Central Idaho
IDAHO - In a letter sent to Idaho's head of the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Idaho elected officials, including Governor Brad Little, Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Congressman Mike Simpson, raised concerns about the Lava Ridge wind farm proposed in south-central Idaho.
Idaho Leaders: ‘Deep Concerns’ Regarding Lava Ridge Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's governor, congressman, and senators are raising concerns regarding the proposed Lava Ridge wind energy project in the Magic Valley. In a letter sent to the Idaho director for the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson, Sen. Jim Risch, and Sen. Mike Crapo expressed "deep concerns" regarding the lack of public support for the proposed electricity-generating wind farm in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties.
Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy
As an Idaho based energy attorney representing consumers, and small renewable energy developers for the last 40 years, I have, as the cliché goes, seen it all (or at least a lot of “it”). What I have learned over the last four decades is that energy development in Idaho, when done right, benefits all of […] The post Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter
TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
South Twin Falls Park to Get Bigger
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council approved funds Monday night to expand an existing park in the near future. The Council was asked to review and vote on a request to use $781,029 in park impact fees for future improvements and expansion of Vista Bonita Park just off Washington Street South and Orchard Drive.
New Director Chosen to Lead Idaho Department of Fish and Game
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man who has worked his entire professional career for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will now lead the department as director. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission offered Deputy Director Jim Fredericks the job as the director this week. Fredericks has been the deputy director for the department since 2021 and has been employed since 1994. He replaces retiring Director Ed Schriever who has been with the department for nearly 40 years.
A Lawless Idaho Future Is Ahead If Wind Farms Are Approved
Government agents explain that emotion isn’t an argument against southern Idaho’s proposed wind farms. I disagree. As many as 350 people turned out for a public meeting in Jerome. Not one spoke in favor of placing the massive wind turbines on 114 square miles of land along Lava Ridge controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The overwhelming public opposition should carry some weight. It likely won’t have an impact. So should your emotions.
New Idaho Fish and Game director named
Fredericks is currently a deputy director and has spent his entire professional career at Fish and Game.
'What you have to say matters': The public opposition to Lava Ridge
JEROME — More than 300 people packed into a hangar at the Jerome Airport on Thursday to share information on how to prevent a vast area of the high desert in the Magic Valley from being developed into a massive wind energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project could...
Travel Experts Name Stunning Idaho Town in Top 10 U.S. Must Visit Places in 2023
Idaho is stunning. Outside travelers are usually surprised at the incredible beauty that the gem state has. From mountains, to lakes, to rivers to forest, to desert, to grasslands and more, we have it all. Word is getting out about how majestic Idaho really is. A new travel study just came out suggesting the top 10 must visit travel destinations in the United States for 2023. A small and favorite Idaho town was among them, and I can't argue it at all. When I first visited this destination, just a few hours' drive from Boise, I was in awe.
Despite Natural Beauty in the State, Idaho is Not Romantic Enough
Valentine's Day is less than a week away and many husbands and boyfriends will be panicking about how to not mess it up this year. While to some, it may not be a big deal, not getting your wife or girlfriend something can completely backfire. They may say they don't want anything, but if you take them for their word, you may regret it. Figuring out what to do, what to get, and how to spend the dreaded holiday can be tough at times, but living in Idaho make it even tougher. Despite your best efforts to be romantic, it may not be only you that is unromantic, the state may be working against you as well.
Is This Multi-Million Dollar Compound Idaho’s Ugliest Building?
Idaho is a beautiful place--with rolling hills, bustling cities, and some of the best mountain ranges on the entire planet. Take a stroll through downtown Boise and you're sure to be in love with how clean and up to date the city is--with the Idaho State Capitol building standing bolding in the middle of it all.
2023 water year starts strong, snow survey shows
The 2023 water year is off to a good start in Idaho, State Conservationist Curtis Elke and his team reported in their first snow survey of the year, released Jan. 10. Snowpack through much of Idaho is already halfway to reaching normal peak snowpack conditions, the report states. But, it cautions, “last year serves as a good reminder that continued snowfall is required to reach normal peak snowpack conditions and ensure adequate springtime runoff.”
Broadband board awards $26 million to two north central Idaho projects
The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is awarding $26 million to two infrastructure projects expanding internet connection in north central Idaho. The awards, announced last week, include $20 million for public-private partnership to directly link broadband connectivity between the northern and southern parts of the state for the first time from Grangeville to Star. Existing lines connect the regions through Oregon and Washington. The Idaho Regional Optical Network and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group are managing that project.
CWD Testing Finds 15 More Idaho Cases In 2022, All In Same Area
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME. With nearly all results back from 2022 chronic wasting disease testing, Fish and Game found 15 positive cases out of 3,171 tests statewide. All CWD cases from 2022 were detected in a 6-mile radius within the Slate Creek drainage north of Riggins and east of U.S. 95 where the disease was first detected in fall of 2021.
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
Stimulus money still available to Idaho residents
The Covid-19 pandemic caused significant financial hardship for many Americans, and Idaho is no exception. With job loss, reduced hours, and other economic disruptions, many people in the state have struggled to make ends meet, including paying for their mortgages and other housing expenses.
Is Idaho Home to the Nation’s Longest Living People?
According to 2020 data released by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Idaho's average life expectancy is 78.4 years. Fast-forward to 2023, and World Population Review's newest data confirms Idaho's life expectancy hasn't budged a single year. IDAHO LIFE EXPECTANCY by county. Data from a 2022 County Health Rankings...
Idaho’s Crazy Shaped Homes Just Got Stranger… Potato, Dogs and Now a…???
We certainly have some interesting structures in Idaho. From the Famous Potato Hotel, to the Dog Shaped AirBnb House, to the Crazy Idaho City House, to the Bazar 4 Story Tree-House, to all of the Castles that we have around Idaho. I came across another unique and interesting home. This...
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
