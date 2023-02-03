ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Arizona rises in AP poll after sweep over Oregon schools

The Arizona Wildcats eeked up one spot, to fourth overall, in The Associated Press’ latest men’s basketball top 25 poll revealed on Monday, even earning a single first-place vote. Tommy Lloyd’s team swept the Oregon schools at home, starting with a 91-76 win against Oregon on Thursday behind...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Fireside Chat with Stacey Snowden impactful, emotional tribute to her dad, Fred “The Fox” Snowden

Enlarged photos of Fred “The Fox” Snowden with his casual, yet endearing smile, were placed in various spots of The Loft Cinema on Friday night. The marquee outside read “Fred Snowden Tribute” with other events happening at The Loft. Snowden, who made coaches shows on TV popular with The Fred Snowden Show on the old KZAZ-Channel 11, deserved the marquee to himself.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

80th racing season at Rillito Racetrack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rillito Racetrack live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action returns for its 80th season today with post time 1pm and runs every Saturday and Sunday through April 3, 2023. Rillito Park Racetrack will institute “StrideSAFE” Horse Safety as a new component of its renowned...
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say

Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees

The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident near Gates Pass and Kinney Road in Pima County late Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. when a car and a pick-up truck collided. Two people in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.
VAIL, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police respond to reports of shooting near Alvernon and Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road. TPD said they responded to the area for reports of a shooting early Sunday morning. Information is limited at this time as their detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy