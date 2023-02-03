Read full article on original website
Pac-12 Basketball: They're Not Booing, They're Saying Zuuuuuuu
Arizona standout takes a big lead in the player of the year race. Cal hits the 20-loss mark. Again.
Arizona rises in AP poll after sweep over Oregon schools
The Arizona Wildcats eeked up one spot, to fourth overall, in The Associated Press’ latest men’s basketball top 25 poll revealed on Monday, even earning a single first-place vote. Tommy Lloyd’s team swept the Oregon schools at home, starting with a 91-76 win against Oregon on Thursday behind...
Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells' cause of death revealed
The cause of death for Ty Wells, a former swimmer for the Arizona Wildcats, was revealed last week after he died in January, officials announced.
allsportstucson.com
Fireside Chat with Stacey Snowden impactful, emotional tribute to her dad, Fred “The Fox” Snowden
Enlarged photos of Fred “The Fox” Snowden with his casual, yet endearing smile, were placed in various spots of The Loft Cinema on Friday night. The marquee outside read “Fred Snowden Tribute” with other events happening at The Loft. Snowden, who made coaches shows on TV popular with The Fred Snowden Show on the old KZAZ-Channel 11, deserved the marquee to himself.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
KOLD-TV
80th racing season at Rillito Racetrack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rillito Racetrack live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action returns for its 80th season today with post time 1pm and runs every Saturday and Sunday through April 3, 2023. Rillito Park Racetrack will institute “StrideSAFE” Horse Safety as a new component of its renowned...
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side
A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside a home. AZGFD says it's not a case that requires action.
tourcounsel.com
El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
fox10phoenix.com
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
thisistucson.com
Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees
The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
Arizona sees increase in cannabis use as marijuana-related arrests drop
In 2020, the state of Arizona reported that 28% of drug related arrests were because of marijuana. Just one year later in 2021, that number decreased to just 7%.
KOLD-TV
Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident near Gates Pass and Kinney Road in Pima County late Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. when a car and a pick-up truck collided. Two people in...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.
roselawgroupreporter.com
SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police respond to reports of shooting near Alvernon and Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road. TPD said they responded to the area for reports of a shooting early Sunday morning. Information is limited at this time as their detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley church, neighbors ready to square off again at second rezoning meeting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People in Oro Valley are ready to see what’s next for a proposed sports ministry complex on the campus of the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. The church is working to get permission from Oro Valley to rezone so things can move forward.
Coffee Times brewing up local support to compete with big chains
Coffee Times co-owner Jeremy Cripps doesn't fear another coffee option just 100 feet away. He's welcoming the new neighbors, while appreciating his loyal customers.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigate shooting involving juveniles near Alvernon and Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road. Officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the 4000 block of East Agate Knoll Drive at around 3:15 a.m., Sunday for reports of a shooting.
