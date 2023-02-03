ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville, GA

OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Best Breakfast In The South Can Be Found At This Unassuming Diner In Georgia

It goes without saying that eating at a fine dining establishment is always a treat. Being surrounded by luxury and spoiling yourself with expensive meals can feel pretty incredible. But you don’t have to go to a costly, hoity-toity spot to enjoy delicious food. You can find a warm atmosphere, friendly people, and excellent food at plenty of hole in the wall restaurants in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
DeanLand

When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails

As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
GEORGIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia

Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees

“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
northgwinnettvoice.com

Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection

During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
BUFORD, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

DEVIN WILLOCK AND CHANDLER LECROY WILL FOREVER BE REMEMBERED

Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were two Bulldogs, two sweet souls, a son and a daughter with one thing bringing them together: University of Georgia football. Devin, an offensive lineman, and Chandler, a recruiting analyst, were killed in a car wreck Sunday, January 15, 2023. Just hours before the fatal...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Architectural Interior Millwork seeks staff for its Monroe facility

Architectural Interior Millwork has recently purchased a 55,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility at 136 2nd Street, Monroe and is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities. It also needs additional the staff to go along with it. “Each of our lead fabricators, draftsmen, CAD programmers and installers have over 20 years of...
MONROE, GA
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Georgia Trail That Leads To A Waterfall The Entire Family Will Love

Whether you’re an avid hiker with tons of experience exploring rough terrain or you just like to occasionally dabble out on the trails, there’s something wonderful about exploring a hike with the whole family. There are so many delightful family-friendly hikes in Georgia that are not too difficult for the kids to enjoy, but not so simple that they will bore the adults. One of our favorites is the Tumbling Waters Trail in Ellijay. This aptly-named trail will lead you to a great viewing platform over an absolutely stunning waterfall, and it’s perfect for any time of year. Check it out:
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

20-year-old dies after Friday night crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
thenexthoops.com

At Georgia, Alumna Abe aims to bring her team back to glory

On March 26, 2022, Diamond Battles and Brittney Smith were driving to the mall in Orlando, Florida, when Battles opened Twitter to find shocking news: their coach was leaving. The first word’s out of Smith’s mouth were, “Is this true?”. Just three days after the surprising announcement...
ATHENS, GA
thefabricator.com

MagnaFlow to auction equipment at Georgia exhaust manufacturing facility

MagnaFlow will host an auction of the contents of its Lavonia, Ga., exhaust manufacturing facility on Feb. 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The company will decommission the plant and consolidate its manufacturing and logistics operations at its headquarters in Oceanside, Calif. Conducted by Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers, the auction will include...
LAVONIA, GA
tigernet.com

Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers

One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week. Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.
CLEMSON, SC
accesswdun.com

Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation

The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
BANKS COUNTY, GA

