Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
Related
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Best Breakfast In The South Can Be Found At This Unassuming Diner In Georgia
It goes without saying that eating at a fine dining establishment is always a treat. Being surrounded by luxury and spoiling yourself with expensive meals can feel pretty incredible. But you don’t have to go to a costly, hoity-toity spot to enjoy delicious food. You can find a warm atmosphere, friendly people, and excellent food at plenty of hole in the wall restaurants in Georgia.
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails
As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
tourcounsel.com
Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia
Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
WGAU
Habersham Co teens burned in school lab accident
The school district said one of the students did not follow safety protocols, resulting in their classmates suffering chemical burns.
Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees
“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
bulldawgillustrated.com
DEVIN WILLOCK AND CHANDLER LECROY WILL FOREVER BE REMEMBERED
Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were two Bulldogs, two sweet souls, a son and a daughter with one thing bringing them together: University of Georgia football. Devin, an offensive lineman, and Chandler, a recruiting analyst, were killed in a car wreck Sunday, January 15, 2023. Just hours before the fatal...
Man with dementia likely hours away from home after disappearing from north Ga.
James Whittum's car was last spotted two hours from home in Peachtree City.
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The One Of The Best Bakeries In Georgia
It’s a sad truth of modern day society that general stores are not as common as they once were. Big corporations seem to be taking over just about everything, and the advance of fast shipping makes internet shopping all-too-convenient and appealing. . But that doesn’t mean we don’t still...
Monroe Local News
Architectural Interior Millwork seeks staff for its Monroe facility
Architectural Interior Millwork has recently purchased a 55,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility at 136 2nd Street, Monroe and is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities. It also needs additional the staff to go along with it. “Each of our lead fabricators, draftsmen, CAD programmers and installers have over 20 years of...
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Georgia Trail That Leads To A Waterfall The Entire Family Will Love
Whether you’re an avid hiker with tons of experience exploring rough terrain or you just like to occasionally dabble out on the trails, there’s something wonderful about exploring a hike with the whole family. There are so many delightful family-friendly hikes in Georgia that are not too difficult for the kids to enjoy, but not so simple that they will bore the adults. One of our favorites is the Tumbling Waters Trail in Ellijay. This aptly-named trail will lead you to a great viewing platform over an absolutely stunning waterfall, and it’s perfect for any time of year. Check it out:
FOX Carolina
20-year-old dies after Friday night crash
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
FOX Carolina
Power mostly restored after 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says power is now mostly restored after more than 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson County. According to the power company, 7,068 customers were without power this afternoon. As of around 3 p.m. - There are 244 customers without power. Duke...
thenexthoops.com
At Georgia, Alumna Abe aims to bring her team back to glory
On March 26, 2022, Diamond Battles and Brittney Smith were driving to the mall in Orlando, Florida, when Battles opened Twitter to find shocking news: their coach was leaving. The first word’s out of Smith’s mouth were, “Is this true?”. Just three days after the surprising announcement...
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Bakery In South Carolina
After sitting vacant for several decades, the historic Hester Store building, built in 1893 in the Easley community of Dacusville, has been re-opened as Hester General Store by a new owner. And inside this little gem of a store, you will find one of the best bakeries in South Carolina.
thefabricator.com
MagnaFlow to auction equipment at Georgia exhaust manufacturing facility
MagnaFlow will host an auction of the contents of its Lavonia, Ga., exhaust manufacturing facility on Feb. 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The company will decommission the plant and consolidate its manufacturing and logistics operations at its headquarters in Oceanside, Calif. Conducted by Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers, the auction will include...
tigernet.com
Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers
One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week. Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. officials mark four years since the disappearance of Faith Roach
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Saturday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of an Upstate woman. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith Roach was last seen in the area of Corey Road and Coffee Road in Walhalla. Though many tips, suspects, and arrest have come across...
accesswdun.com
Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation
The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
Police searching for man they say strangled pregnant woman to death, killing her unborn baby
Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Comments / 0