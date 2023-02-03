(Corvallis, OR) Dam busted. Sun Devil Wrestling (6-4, 3-1 Pac-12) completed the weekend sweep Sunday night with a 23-16 victory over No. 20 Oregon State (6-6, 2-1 Pac-12) inside Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon, extending ASU’s winning streak to four matches as a result. Unranked redshirt freshman Cael Valencia had another huge upset victory, this time topping No. 22 Mateo Olmos, while Michael McGee earned his 27th career tech fall and Cohlton Schultz picked up his seventh pin of the season. The Sun Devils move to 26-18 all-time against the Beavers and are on a seven-match winning streak.

