Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Book Review: Spicy Adult Romance by Local Author A.M. LaddSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Popular Ghost Kitchen Tacos Now Open in Local HotelGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
520sportstalk.com
Aztecs Baseball strands 13 on base in loss to South Mountain College in the Zinger Classic Final
(Mesa, AZ) The Pima Community College baseball team suffered its first blemish of the season on Sunday in the Zinger Classic Championship Game at Sloan Park. The Aztecs got blanked by South Mountain Community College 5-0. The Cougars scored two runs in each the 2nd and 3rd innings and tacked...
520sportstalk.com
ASU Wrestling Stuns Beavers, Extends Win Streak to 4
(Corvallis, OR) Dam busted. Sun Devil Wrestling (6-4, 3-1 Pac-12) completed the weekend sweep Sunday night with a 23-16 victory over No. 20 Oregon State (6-6, 2-1 Pac-12) inside Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon, extending ASU’s winning streak to four matches as a result. Unranked redshirt freshman Cael Valencia had another huge upset victory, this time topping No. 22 Mateo Olmos, while Michael McGee earned his 27th career tech fall and Cohlton Schultz picked up his seventh pin of the season. The Sun Devils move to 26-18 all-time against the Beavers and are on a seven-match winning streak.
520sportstalk.com
Bucs Complete Two Days of Indoor Competition
(Casa Grande, AZ) The Park University Gilbert men’s and women’s track teams finished two days of events at the Ron Mann Classic at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz., and the Central Arizona Indoor held by Central Arizona College in Casa Grande, Ariz. The Bucs separated its teams...
520sportstalk.com
Water Polo Drops Both in Saturday Doubleheader
(Palo Alto, CA) On the first day of the Stanford Invitational, No. 10 Sun Devil Water Polo (3-3) dropped both contests against No. 1 Stanford (4-0) and No. 3 California (7-1). Freshman attacker Juliette Dhalluin picked up where she left off– after a dominating Cross Conference Challenge that earned her MPSF Newcomer of the Week honors– and recorded five goals on the day.
520sportstalk.com
Trinity Bethea breaks school record, Jackie Trice and Candice Pocase earn national qualifiers at CAC Indoor Invitational
(Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College women’s track & field team competed at the CAC Indoor Invitational on Saturday at Central Arizona College in Coolidge, AZ. Freshman Trinity Bethea broke the Pima Indoor school record in the 400-meter race as she took fourth place with a time of 58.88 seconds. She inched closer to the national qualifying standard of 57.97 seconds.
520sportstalk.com
Strong Floor Scores Push No. 21 Gym Devils To Best Road Total
(Berkeley, CA) Senior Hannah Scharfscored season highs on floor and in the all-around as No. 21 Sun Devil Gymnastics matched their season high with a 196.800 to take second to No. 7 Cal’s 197.600 on Saturday afternoon at Haas Pavilion. Notable Stats. Arizona State (4-4, 1-2 Pac-12) hit a...
Comments / 0