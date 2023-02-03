ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
520sportstalk.com

ASU Wrestling Stuns Beavers, Extends Win Streak to 4

(Corvallis, OR) Dam busted. Sun Devil Wrestling (6-4, 3-1 Pac-12) completed the weekend sweep Sunday night with a 23-16 victory over No. 20 Oregon State (6-6, 2-1 Pac-12) inside Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon, extending ASU’s winning streak to four matches as a result. Unranked redshirt freshman Cael Valencia had another huge upset victory, this time topping No. 22 Mateo Olmos, while Michael McGee earned his 27th career tech fall and Cohlton Schultz picked up his seventh pin of the season. The Sun Devils move to 26-18 all-time against the Beavers and are on a seven-match winning streak.
CORVALLIS, OR
520sportstalk.com

Bucs Complete Two Days of Indoor Competition

(Casa Grande, AZ) The Park University Gilbert men’s and women’s track teams finished two days of events at the Ron Mann Classic at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz., and the Central Arizona Indoor held by Central Arizona College in Casa Grande, Ariz. The Bucs separated its teams...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
520sportstalk.com

Water Polo Drops Both in Saturday Doubleheader

(Palo Alto, CA) On the first day of the Stanford Invitational, No. 10 Sun Devil Water Polo (3-3) dropped both contests against No. 1 Stanford (4-0) and No. 3 California (7-1). Freshman attacker Juliette Dhalluin picked up where she left off– after a dominating Cross Conference Challenge that earned her MPSF Newcomer of the Week honors– and recorded five goals on the day.
TEMPE, AZ
520sportstalk.com

Trinity Bethea breaks school record, Jackie Trice and Candice Pocase earn national qualifiers at CAC Indoor Invitational

(Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College women’s track & field team competed at the CAC Indoor Invitational on Saturday at Central Arizona College in Coolidge, AZ. Freshman Trinity Bethea broke the Pima Indoor school record in the 400-meter race as she took fourth place with a time of 58.88 seconds. She inched closer to the national qualifying standard of 57.97 seconds.
COOLIDGE, AZ
520sportstalk.com

Strong Floor Scores Push No. 21 Gym Devils To Best Road Total

(Berkeley, CA) Senior Hannah Scharfscored season highs on floor and in the all-around as No. 21 Sun Devil Gymnastics matched their season high with a 196.800 to take second to No. 7 Cal’s 197.600 on Saturday afternoon at Haas Pavilion. Notable Stats. Arizona State (4-4, 1-2 Pac-12) hit a...
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy