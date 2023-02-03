Read full article on original website
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Earn Sunday Sweep
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's tennis earned a doubleheader sweep of Memphis and Jackson State on Sunday. The Bulldogs (8-1) began the day by dropping the doubles point to Memphis (1-6) only to battle back to earn the win with four singles victories for a 4-1 win over the Tigers at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre. MSU then shutout its second opponent, Jackson State, 7-0 for a twin bill sweep inside the Rula Tennis Pavilion.
hailstate.com
WBK Preview: vs Tennessee
STARKVILLE – The Bulldogs are back in action Monday night inside The Hump after having a week off. Mississippi State will host Tennessee at 6 p.m. Monday in the first of its three games this week. GAME INFORMATION. Mississippi State (15-7, 4-5 SEC) vs RV/RV Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC)
hailstate.com
No. 11 Women’s Golf in Third After Record-Setting Second Round
Orlando, Fla. – Mississippi State women's golf completed a record-setting round of golf from the UCF Challenge on Monday. After the first 36 holes of play, State is third shooting 548 (28-under par). The Bulldogs are three strokes back from No. 2 Wake Forest in second place and six strokes back from the lead, currently held by Northwestern.
hailstate.com
Wells Soaks In Return To The Hump
STARKVILLE – Several years had passed since Kalpatrick Wells had last walked into the Humphrey Coliseum before he arrived for Mississippi State's Saturday game against Missouri. The former MSU center was last in attendance a few seasons back when the school honored previous players. Yet no matter how much...
hailstate.com
Smith Earns SEC Player Of The Week Award
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Following back-to-back wins over South Carolina and Missouri, Tolu Smith was named SEC Player of the Week for the second time this season announced Monday by the conference office. Smith posted 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as he became the sixth MSU player since...
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: Dawgs Keep On Rolling
Mississippi State men's basketball won its third straight game over the weekend as the Bulldogs claimed a victory over Missouri. On the latest episode of Dear Ol' State, Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery discuss the win, then bring you exclusive interviews with Cameron Matthews, Tyler Stevenson and head coach Chris Jans. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
hailstate.com
Eleventh Ranked Women’s Golf Tied for Third After Opening Round of UCF Challenge
Orlando, Fla. – Mississippi State women's golf opened the 2023 portion with a stellar first eighteen holes of golf from the UCF Challenge on Sunday. After the first round of play, State is tied for third with host UCF shooting 277 (11-under par). The Bulldogs are five strokes back from Northwestern in second place and nine strokes back from the lead, currently held by second-ranked Wake Forest.
hailstate.com
37th Annual Super Bulldog Weekend presented by Pearl River Resort set for April 14-16, Features Brett Eldredge Concert
STARKVILLE – Headlined by an on-field concert with country music sensation Brett Eldredge at Dudy Noble Field, the 37th annual Super Bulldog Weekend, presented by Pearl River Resort, will be held April 14-16, on Mississippi State's campus. Bulldog fans have plenty to look forward to during the spring homecoming...
bestattractions.org
Discover the Best Things to Do in Starkville, Mississippi
Discover the Adventure: A Guide to Top Things to Do in Starkville, Mississippi. As a keen traveler, I always seek destinations that offer a unique blend of culture, history, and outdoor adventure. Starkville, Mississippi, located in the heart of the South, is just that kind of place. This charming town boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and a wealth of outdoor activities, making it an ideal destination for a memorable and diverse travel experience.
wtva.com
Starkville is planning to rebrand their downtown
Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA). City leaders in Starkville are planning to re-brand downtown Starkville. Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift
Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
wtva.com
Four injured in Chickasaw County crash
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash that injured four people. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday evening on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County. A westbound SUV collided head-on with an eastbound car. The victims’ current conditions are not known....
wcbi.com
Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
wcbi.com
Starkville family celebrates birthday of daughter who died in ATV accident
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville family mourning the death of their daughter is planning to celebrate her life for her upcoming birthday. 9-year-old Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after a car hit the ATV she was riding. Gabby would have turned 10 on February 7. Her family...
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
wcbi.com
One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road. 54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene. The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident. The accident remains under...
tourcounsel.com
Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
wcbi.com
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville earlier this week. The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
wtva.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
