4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
Detective Sgt. Graduates After 31 Years
People cheering on MTSU students during December’s graduation may have wondered why graduate DJ Jackson displayed 1991-2022 on his cap. Jackson attended MTSU from 1991-95 before he left to work, save money and start his 25-year career so far at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to taking classes throughout the years and MTSU’s Prior Learning Assessment Program, Jackson earned his Bachelor of Science degree 31 years later.
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds New Heart Device to Cardiac Program
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce they will now be housing the Impella Cardiac Power (CP), the world’s smallest heart pump, at their hospital. Previously, all patients that needed more advanced cardiac care were transported to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West. With the addition of this technology, our physicians can now perform procedures on more complex and high-risk patients.
La Vergne Police Chief Terminated Following Investigation
Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis has been terminated from the La Vergne Police Department, effective Monday, February 6, 2023. Prior to his termination, Davis was put on paid administrative leave Monday morning after the City was notified of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint. During the course...
Discovery Center Names Renowned Choctaw Elder Artist in Residence
The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring in Murfreesboro recently named Choctaw artist Sally Wells as the museum’s 2023 artist in residence, which will begin this February and run through April. Wells is widely known in Tennessee and the Chocktaw community for her traditional beadwork and dressmaking. She has dedicated her life and art to promoting and preserving Choctaw culture. Her work has been displayed at the Tennessee Arts Commission gallery.
Babies “Go Red” to Raise Awareness About Congenital Heart Defects
Middle Tennessee proudly “went red” on Friday for National Wear Red Day, but the mission of Heart Month is far from over! The babies of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, and Ascension Saint Thomas River Park are donning red in recognition of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. CHD Awareness Week runs from February 7th through Valentine’s Day.
Economics Ph.D. Student Named MTSU’s First Tennessee Doctoral Scholar
When MTSU doctoral student Yolunda Nabors learned that tuition for her fifth and final year of her Ph.D. in Economics program would be fully covered along with a generous stipend, she was in total disbelief. “It was a total surprise!” Nabors said about the email from the College of Graduate...
MTSU to Host Panel on Overcoming Racial Prejudice, Discrimination
The Political Economy Research Institute in MTSU’s Jones College of Business is hosting a special off-campus community event Thursday, Feb. 9, that will bring together Nashville-area business leaders and scholars to engage in personal conversations on societal issues. As part of the PERI’s Dr. Ming Wang’s Cosmopolitan Initiative Lecture...
Ribbon Cutting for Just Love Coffee Cafe – Smyrna
Congratulations to Just Love Coffee Cafe for their grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Monday, February 6th at 11am. Just Love Coffee Cafe is located at 1310 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna, TN 37167 9just beside Walgreen’s on the corner of Hazelwood Drive and Old Nashville Hwy) and can be contacted at 615-768-9995.
Nashville Zoo Welcomes Three New Board Members
Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the addition of three new board members for 2023. This brings the total number of Nashville Zoo’s Board of Directors to 33. Learn more about each of the new members below. Adam Dretler is a principal in Diversified Trust’s Nashville office where he...
Siegel’s Humanties Academy Celebration Week
Siegel High School shined a spotlight on its Humanities Academy program this past week as it celebrated the arts all week long. The MTSU/Siegel collaboration hosted the “Wonders of Van Gogh,” a Teacher’s Discovery Traveling Exhibit featuring the fascinating paintings of Vincent van Gogh, including a giant reproduction of Starry Night. Art teacher Brian Pounders conducted a Lunch and Learn sharing the impact art has on humanities. Visiting singer-songwriter Alison Brazil sang in several languages and discussed the power of language and then wrote lyrics with students focusing on Siegel’s Humanities Academy pillars – creativity, communication, critical thinking, and community. On Thursday, students watched and discussed an independent film at the Belcourt Theater before ending the day at the Frist. To connect with the global community, students joined a zoom call with a Ugandan who is changing the landscape of education in a small village in his country. Humanities students also had the opportunity to attend a performance of Les Miserables at TPAC.
Jonathan Wilt Obituary
Jonathan Wilt, age 48 of Lascassas, Tennessee, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. He was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Everett Ronald Wilt and Sara Goldie Shaw Wilt. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Smith. Survivors include his...
