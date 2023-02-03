Siegel High School shined a spotlight on its Humanities Academy program this past week as it celebrated the arts all week long. The MTSU/Siegel collaboration hosted the “Wonders of Van Gogh,” a Teacher’s Discovery Traveling Exhibit featuring the fascinating paintings of Vincent van Gogh, including a giant reproduction of Starry Night. Art teacher Brian Pounders conducted a Lunch and Learn sharing the impact art has on humanities. Visiting singer-songwriter Alison Brazil sang in several languages and discussed the power of language and then wrote lyrics with students focusing on Siegel’s Humanities Academy pillars – creativity, communication, critical thinking, and community. On Thursday, students watched and discussed an independent film at the Belcourt Theater before ending the day at the Frist. To connect with the global community, students joined a zoom call with a Ugandan who is changing the landscape of education in a small village in his country. Humanities students also had the opportunity to attend a performance of Les Miserables at TPAC.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO