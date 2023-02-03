Read full article on original website
What Bed Bath & Beyond's Hail Mary to Avert Bankruptcy Means for Its Stock
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), the ailing retailer that missed a $25 million interest payment on its debt this month, unveiled a plan to skirt bankruptcy by raising as much as $1 billion through the sale of convertible shares and warrants. Its stock price plunged. The company will sell more...
PayPal Q4 Profit Seen Climbing Despite Economic Challenges
PayPal will likely report adjusted EPS of $0.85 vs. $0.68 for the prior-year quarter. Revenue could climb by 6.7% to $7.4 billion, the slowest pace of growth in several quarters. PayPal is at risk of losing market share dominance as rival platforms gain popularity. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), the world's...
Robinhood Headed For 8th Straight Quarterly Net Loss
Robinhood will likely post fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of -$0.15 vs. -$0.49 for the prior-year quarter. Revenue probably climbed 8% to $391.4 million. Robinhood's monthly active user figure is expected to have dropped 28% year-over-year, reflecting the toll dropping asset prices and inflation have taken on client trading interest. Robinhood Markets...
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 6, 2023: Rates jump
After declining by double digits Thursday, almost every mortgage average rose by bolder double digits Friday, in most cases more than erasing the week's earlier three-day drop. Friday's gain took the 30-year average roughly back to where it ended the previous week. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. Though it dropped...
Cryptocurrencies to Watch: Week of Feb. 6
The cryptocurrency market's recent momentum subsided a bit in the latest week as Bitcoin fell back to about $22,000. While that's an improvement from where the market was trading a few months ago, there may be a few more resistance points to break through before the market can enter a bull run. Still, there some crypto tokens are outperforming the market.
Consumer Borrowing Unexpectedly Plunged In December
Consumers are finally giving their credit cards a break. A combined measure of how much consumer debt increased for credit cards and other consumer loans (but not mortgages) fell to $11.6 billion in December from $33.1 billion in November, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. The drop-off was far greater than the decline to $26 billion that economists had predicted. A chart shows just how steep the fall was.
MGM Could Post Q4 Loss as Chinese Lockdowns Hampered Casino Business
MGM Resorts International is expected to report adjusted losses per share for the fourth quarter of $1.09, swinging from adjusted EPS of 28 cents in the prior-year quarter. MGM Resorts' revenue in the latest quarter could increase 10% to $3.4 billion. Rebounding Las Vegas travel and an increase in online-betting...
