beckersdental.com
Align Technology enters $250M stock repurchase agreement
Align Technology entered an accelerated stock repurchase agreement with Citibank to repurchase $250 million of its common stock under Align's $1.0 billion stock repurchase program. As a result of the agreement, Align will initially receive about 580 thousand shares, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the company. The...
beckersdental.com
Patient Prism launches AI-powered call monitoring system for dental practices
Call management software company Patient Prism recently launched an artificial intelligence-powered patient call monitoring system for dental practices. The platform, DeepLens, analyzes patient conversations and provides feedback via text and email, including a synopsis of conversations and recommendations for calls that do not result in booked appointments, according to a Feb. 7 news release.
