Joyce Ann Reynolds – Notice of Passing
Joyce Ann Reynolds, 96, of Crookston, MN, passed away Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023, in the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with her loving husband, Bill, by her side. A memorial service for Joyce will be held at a later date. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements. Messages of condolence to the family by going to Joyce’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com.
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY IN CROOKSTON WILL HAVE SCRUB SALE IN CATHEDRAL PARKING LOT ON WEDNESDAY MORNING
The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston will also have Scrubs on Wheels visit for a Scrub Sale in the Cathedral Parking Lot on Wednesday, February 8, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The store will sell brand-name scrubs, shoes, caps, nursing bags, stethoscopes, masks, scissors, compression socks, badge reels, and more...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 8, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jessica Edith Zambrano, 34, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree DUI and Refusing to submit to a chemical test. Brandon Charles Dubois, 28, no address provided, for DUI of any amount of Schedule I/II Drugs that were not marijuana.
BULLETIN BOARD-FEBRUARY 8, 2023
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Rotary Club this week. The Crookston High School will celebrate Snow Fest Week this week. Northwest Minnesota and North Dakota will celebrate Giving Hearts Day on Thursday, February 9. Show your love by donating money, volunteering your time, or participating in fundraisers held by various businesses in Crookston, such as RiverView Health, Scruffy Tails Humane Society, Benedictine Living Community in Crookston, the Crookston Care & Share, and the Crookston Cathedral School. To learn more about Giving Hearts Day, go to www.GivingHeartsDay.org.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL THEME- BEACH DAY FOR SNOW FEST
Crookston High School continued its Road Trip Snow Fest today by “traveling” to Florida for Beach Day. Students and staff got to dress up in bathing suits, Hawaiian shirts, sunglasses, leis, and towels to show off their school spirit. Pictures of the students and teachers dressed for the...
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY IN CROOKSTON HOLDING DRIVE THROUGH FUNDRAISER ON GIVING HEARTS DAY
The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston will be partaking in the regionwide Giving Hearts Day on Thursday, February 9, to raise funds for services in the Community. All of the funds raised on Giving Hearts Day will be going towards one of their largest projects and greatest needs: the repairs and updates to our elevators. There are two elevators in The Summit Assisted Living and a service elevator between the Villa and the Summit that are all in need of repair.
POLK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS APPROVE EMERGENCY INTERIM ORDINANCE PROHIBITING THE ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW USES OF THC PRODUCTS
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s Consent Items included the board approving the Auditor’s Warrants and the board minutes from their meeting on January 24. It also included approving a resolution accepting a Financial Award on Behalf of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office from Wild Rice Electric Board of Trustees through the Operation Roundup Program and a financial donation on behalf of the Polk County Coordinated Victim Services from the Trinity Lutheran Church WLECA in Crookston. The board approved the Consent items unanimously.
CROOKSTON WOMAN OVERPAID $137,000 ON DAY SHE DECIDES TO QUIT JOB, NOW FACING FOUR FELONY COUNTS
According to court records, a Crookston detective investigated a case at New Flyer of America Inc. in Crookston and found that one of its employers, Irene Thompson was overpaid by $137,521.94. The money was deposited to her account on December 30, 2022, where she had left work early that day and she never returned. New Flyer attempted to contact her about the payment but she never responded.
CROOKSTON BOY’S BASKETBALL RUNS OUT OF GAS IN LOSS TO PARK RAPIDS
FIRST HALF – — Crookston started the game slowly, and Park Rapids took advantage by going on a 7-0 run in the first two minutes of the game. Crookston finally got on the board with a Hunter Nicholas three-pointer. After a Park Rapids basket, Crookston responded with a 5-0 run with a basket from Nicholas, a Jack.
CROOKSTON JR. HIGH KNOWLEDGE BOWL FINISHES 4TH AND 8TH
The Crookston Junior High Knowledge Bowl teams kicked off the season with two teams competing in Thief River Falls on Monday, and one team finished fourth place while the second team finished eighth place. The 4th-place team members were Ethan Lanctot, Ben Capistran, and Tucker Lubinski. The 8th-place team members...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO HOLD FINAL COMMUNITY MEETING DISCUSSING ATHLETIC FIELD REFERENDUM TONIGHT
The Crookston Public Schools will hold the last of three community meetings to educate and answer questions regarding a referendum to construct a multi-use facility for the school district and community. The meeting will be tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room. All are welcome and encouraged to participate.
PREVENT LUNG CANCER BY TESTING YOUR HOME FOR RADON
Polk County Public Health urges everyone to test their home for radon, the invisible radioactive gas found at elevated levels in many Minnesota homes. Radon is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. The only way for residents to know if their home has radon is to test. More than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year in the United States. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among people who never smoked. Fortunately, the risk is largely preventable through testing homes and fixing radon problems.
DODA, TRUDEAU, PARKER KELLY, LEAD PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY TO WIN OVER MAYVILLE-PORTLAND
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team got a great performance from Parker Kelly in net, and two goals each from Jack Doda and Carter Trudeau to pave the way for a 5-2 Crookston win over Mayville-Portland (N.D.) on Monday night. FIRST PERIOD – — The Pirates have had some...
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL KICKS OFF SNOW FEST WITH USA DAY
The Crookston High School kicked off its Snow Fest Road Trip this week by “traveling” to Washington D.C. and dressing up in red, white, and blue, and other American flag attire for USA Day. With students and staff wearing some extravagant stars and stripes wear or making it themselves.
CHS COMMUNITY PROJECTS CLASS CREATE CUTTING BOARDS FOR DOOR PRIZES AT ICE BUSTER DAZE
The Crookston High School’s Community Projects class has been busy making projects for the school and other organizations around town over the past couple of weeks, and a couple more students are ready to gift their latest projects to the upcoming Ice Buster Daze event this Saturday! Crookston High School students Chase Proulx and Jamie Brown created four cutting boards with unique designs and carvings that will be given as door prizes at the 2023 Ice Buster Daze event on Saturday, February 11.
CHS ONE-ACT TAKES SECOND PLACE AT SECTION COMPETITION
The Crookston High School One-Act Play #CENSORED finished second place at the Section 8A competition in Baudette on Saturday. Bagley finished first place and will be advancing to the state competition. The cast and crew of #Censored include:. -Samantha Rezac as Sam and the Assistant to the Director. -Zac Plante...
PIRATE GIRL’S BASKETBALL BATTLES DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will take on the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels tonight in a Section 8AA battle. The Pirates are 12-7 on the season after having their four-game winning streak snapped over the weekend in a loss to the Hawley Nuggets. The Rebels are 8-10 on the season and currently riding a two-game winning streak. The tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and we will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
NORTHLAND COMMUNITY & TECHNICAL COLLEGE OPENS “PIONEER PANTRY” TO SUPPORT STUDENTS FACING FOOD INSECURITY
Northland Community & Technical College is proud to announce the launch of Pioneer Pantry, a new on-campus food pantry aimed to support students facing food insecurity. Pioneer Pantry joins the recently launched Northland Cares program to combat the many barriers to success students encounter as they work towards graduation and full-time employment.
