The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will take on the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels tonight in a Section 8AA battle. The Pirates are 12-7 on the season after having their four-game winning streak snapped over the weekend in a loss to the Hawley Nuggets. The Rebels are 8-10 on the season and currently riding a two-game winning streak. The tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and we will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO