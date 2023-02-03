Swarm: cast, plot and everything we know about the Beyoncé-inspired series

Once Emmy-winner Donald Glover wrapped the hit comedy Atlanta , many wondered what would be next for the actor, writer, producer and musician. Yes, he’ll soon be seen back on screens in the upcoming Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith , but it looks like he’s been busy doing some work behind the camera, co-creating Swarm .

Glover and other Swarm co-creator Janine Nabers drew inspiration for the project by looking to living music legend Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Over the course of her career, the musician has sold millions of records, topped numerous charts and become one of the most celebrated artists in history. However, what’s even more impressive is she’s managed to collect a fiercely loyal fanbase that will go above and beyond to defend her. It’s from this group of supporters that Glover and Nabers got the idea to develop a show about the dark and unexpected side of fandom.

So what can you expect from this new series? Here’s everything we know about Swarm .

The Prime Video series has not yet received a release date. However, once this information becomes available, we’ll be sure to pass along the update.

Swarm trailer

It’s a bit too early for an official Swarm trailer. With that being said, we do have some first-look images. Take a peek.

Swarm (Image credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/Prime Video)

Swarm plot

While much about the series, including the official synopsis, is being kept under wraps, we do know the general plot of the show. Swarm takes a look at the dark side of fandom through the eyes of Dre (Dominique Fishback). The young woman is obsessed with a pop star, and it’s this obsession that leads her to some dark and twisted spaces.

As more details about the plot become available, we’ll be sure to share them.

Swarm cast

Once again, playing the lead character Dre is Fishback. She was recently spotted as Robyn in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and as Deborah in Judas and the Black Messiah .

Joining Fishback in the series is Snowfall actor Damson Idris. The actor is wrapping up his sixth and final season playing drug kingpin Franklin Saint. He’s also been spotted as Harp in the Netflix film Outside the Wire .

Rounding out the main cast is pop star Chloë Bailey. Not only has Bailey starred in the Freeform series Grown-ish , but in a bit of irony, she’s also signed to Beyoncé’s record label Parkwood.

How to watch Swarm

Swarm is a Prime Video Original series. If you’re hoping to watch episodes then you need a subscription to Amazon Prime. With a subscription, you not only gain access to the Prime Video catalog, but also gain access to other perks such as faster shipping on products in the Amazon marketplace.