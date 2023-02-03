Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.

