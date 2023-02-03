ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

 4 days ago
wilmingtonde.gov

Wilmington Releases Disparity Study; Mayor and Council Requested an Examination in Order To Improve City’s Procurement Process

The report addresses the fairness, accessibility, and inclusiveness of the City government’s system for obtaining or purchasing goods and services as well as professional and non-professional services. The City of Wilmington today released a report that examined the fairness, accessibility, and inclusiveness of the City government’s system for obtaining...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

19-year-old dead after tractor-trailer crash on County Line Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks counties Tuesday morning.The crash happened at the 300 block of County Line Road near the intersection with Norristown Road, Horsham Township police say.The 19-year-old of Warminster was the driver of a passenger car and police say their name will not be released.Authorities say County Line Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.Police are asking the public to contact Lt. Larry Bozzomo at 215-643-8284 or lbozzomo@horsham.org to give any information or if anyone witnessed the crash.
WARMINSTER, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police, Fire, And Helicopters Over Bear This Morning

Just before 7:00 Monday morning rescue crews and police responded to the Amtrak shop, located at 258 E Scotland Drive in Bear for unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. As part of the emergency services protocols medical helicopters were also dispatched to the area. The incident was quickly determined to be unfounded, however, before the all-clear was given Philadelphia media helicopters also responded to the area.
BEAR, DE
CBS Philly

Pedestrians including 3 children struck by car in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police were on the scene in Wilmington Monday morning after a report of pedestrians struck including children. It happened around 9 a.m. at West 8th and North Tatnall Streets.Police say their preliminary investigation shows a vehicle bumped a stroller carrying three children.None of them were hurt and no one was taken to the hospital. 
WILMINGTON, DE
theconradhowler.org

Newport Accident leaves 3 injured; One dead

On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.
NEWPORT, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances

Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
SMYRNA, DE
firststateupdate.com

How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!

First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths

SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
SMYRNA, DE
CBS Philly

Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers. 
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident

New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

