Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

WDEL 1150AM
2 injured after overturned tractor trailer causes I-95 gridlock near Newark
Two men were injured, one seriously, after a crash left a tractor trailer overturned on I-95 northbound north of the Route 896 interchange in Newark Monday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 3:50 p.m. on February 6, 2023, with the tractor trailer overturned on the right side of the highway.
fox29.com
Officials: SEPTA train evacuated, service temporarily shut down after car slips off tracks
PHILADELPHIA - A ride home took an unexpected turn for several SEPTA passengers after an incident onboard a train late Saturday night. SEPTA officials say one of six train cars partially slipped off the tracks between 2nd and Girard streets as service was coming to an end around midnight. Lines...
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington Releases Disparity Study; Mayor and Council Requested an Examination in Order To Improve City’s Procurement Process
The report addresses the fairness, accessibility, and inclusiveness of the City government’s system for obtaining or purchasing goods and services as well as professional and non-professional services. The City of Wilmington today released a report that examined the fairness, accessibility, and inclusiveness of the City government’s system for obtaining...
Vehicle that crashed into Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park was reported stolen: Police
A person driving a stolen SUV lost control and crashed into the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park.
19-year-old dead after tractor-trailer crash on County Line Road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks counties Tuesday morning.The crash happened at the 300 block of County Line Road near the intersection with Norristown Road, Horsham Township police say.The 19-year-old of Warminster was the driver of a passenger car and police say their name will not be released.Authorities say County Line Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.Police are asking the public to contact Lt. Larry Bozzomo at 215-643-8284 or lbozzomo@horsham.org to give any information or if anyone witnessed the crash.
Firefighters Battle Massive Brush Fire In South Jersey
Firefighters from the National Park Fire Department and local fire departments managed to contain a huge suspicious brush fire in Gloucester County. The fire consumed 25 to 30 acres of land and took about three hours to bring under control, the National Park Fire Department said. National Park and Westville...
firststateupdate.com
Police, Fire, And Helicopters Over Bear This Morning
Just before 7:00 Monday morning rescue crews and police responded to the Amtrak shop, located at 258 E Scotland Drive in Bear for unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. As part of the emergency services protocols medical helicopters were also dispatched to the area. The incident was quickly determined to be unfounded, however, before the all-clear was given Philadelphia media helicopters also responded to the area.
Pedestrians including 3 children struck by car in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police were on the scene in Wilmington Monday morning after a report of pedestrians struck including children. It happened around 9 a.m. at West 8th and North Tatnall Streets.Police say their preliminary investigation shows a vehicle bumped a stroller carrying three children.None of them were hurt and no one was taken to the hospital.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dies in Crash With Truck Along Road Separating Bucks, Montgomery Counties
A 19-year-old man died in a crash with a truck along the busy road that divides Bucks and Montgomery counties early Tuesday morning. The wreck just after 5 a.m. closed all lanes of County Line Road near South Norristown Road in the Warminster area into the early afternoon, Horsham Township police said.
theconradhowler.org
Newport Accident leaves 3 injured; One dead
On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.
firststateupdate.com
Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
1 dead after car goes off road and into trees in Newark, Delaware
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Newark, Delaware.
Vandals target historic church in Port Deposit
For the second time in recent months, vandals have targeted a vacant historic church in Port Deposit smashing stained glass windows worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
WBOC
Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths
SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers.
Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident
New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
Minor Injuries Reported In Trenton Crash
February 3, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)-Yesterday afternoon February 2, 2023, Trenton Police and Trenton EMS responded to Greenwood and Chestnut…
