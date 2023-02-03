ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivia, NC

The State Port Pilot

Joyce Ann (Goldae) Fotia

Joyce Ann (Goldae) Fotia, 78, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away February 4, 2023 after losing her battle with cancer. Joyce was born on August 12, 1944 in Dade County, Florida and adopted by Joseph and Ethel Goldae of Port Chester, New York. To plant a tree in memory of...
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

John Norman McDowell

John Norman McDowell, age 88, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Mr. McDowell was born November 19, 1934 in Southport, son of the late William and Norma McDowell. To plant a tree in memory of John McDowell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute...
OAK ISLAND, NC

