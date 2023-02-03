Looking back at the last couple months, spring wheat prices have been stuck in a trading range in the high $8s to the low $9s. “In the past couple of months, nearby futures ranged from $8.75 to $9.50, and more recently we really haven't gotten past the $9.25 mark,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that local cash prices have been ranging from $8.45-$8.85.

