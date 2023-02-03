ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Falls, NY

nippertown.com

The Strand Theatre to Honor the Life and Work of Bob Bates

HUDSON FALLS – On Feb. 12, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls will be honoring and celebrating the life, legacy, and work of Bob Bates. A consummate gentleman, Bates led a storied career that took him to the Grand Ole Opry and beyond. All proceeds from this event will go towards Amorak Youth in Hudson Falls, an organization dedicated to providing classes and opportunities for the community’s youth.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
nippertown.com

Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Feb. 6, 2023)

Best bet: Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys @ McGeary’s, Albany. The band’s first Monday residency at McGeary’s continues tonight. A delightful tradition. (7:00) John and Amy @ The Strand Theatre, Hudson Falls. (7:00) Family Tree > Sly Fox’s Open Mic Jam @ Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs....
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

5 Questions with Meg Dooley

It’s a great privilege to write for Nippertown and especially to ask 5 questions of performers who I’ve seen over the years and have a great interest and curiosity for. Meg Dooley is one of them and she is thankfully playing a lead role in the Ghent Playhouse‘s production of “Invitation to a March” by Arthur Laurents, running Feb. 3-19.
GHENT, NY
nippertown.com

ACT’s “Jump” Bridges Despair and Hope

ALBANY – A bridge between despair and hope. That may just be what the bridge in Charly Evon Simpson’s Jump is meant to represent. At Albany Civic Theater’s production, it juts out over the audience as if it were a character itself. The central human character of the play is Fay, a young black woman whose family and life is in transition, and who seeks solace on the bridge that her mother took her to as a child.
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

Upstate New York Film Locations for New ‘Poker Face’ Series, Where Are They?

Have you heard the buzz surrounding the new Peacock original series 'Poker Face'? The mysterious 10-episode series recently debuted so you aren't far behind. The premise of the main character "Charlie" solving crimes using her ability to determine when someone is lying is intriguing but what caught my attention first was that much of the series was filmed in Upstate New York.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York

If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
COBLESKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace

Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
KINGSTON, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter

Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Civil War in the Mohawk Valley: The Battle of Oriskany

General Nicholas Herkimer led the 800-strong Tryon County Militia force in relief of Fort Stanwix. Yet his own younger brother Johan Jost Herkimer was a captain in the Indian Department with Barry St. Leger’s British force that laid siege to the fort and participated in the ambush known as the Battle of Oriskany, one of the bloodiest battles in the entire eight year conflict.
ALBANY, NY

