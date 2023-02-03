Read full article on original website

nippertown.com
The Strand Theatre to Honor the Life and Work of Bob Bates
HUDSON FALLS – On Feb. 12, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls will be honoring and celebrating the life, legacy, and work of Bob Bates. A consummate gentleman, Bates led a storied career that took him to the Grand Ole Opry and beyond. All proceeds from this event will go towards Amorak Youth in Hudson Falls, an organization dedicated to providing classes and opportunities for the community’s youth.
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Feb. 6, 2023)
Best bet: Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys @ McGeary’s, Albany. The band’s first Monday residency at McGeary’s continues tonight. A delightful tradition. (7:00) John and Amy @ The Strand Theatre, Hudson Falls. (7:00) Family Tree > Sly Fox’s Open Mic Jam @ Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs....
nippertown.com
5 Questions with Meg Dooley
It’s a great privilege to write for Nippertown and especially to ask 5 questions of performers who I’ve seen over the years and have a great interest and curiosity for. Meg Dooley is one of them and she is thankfully playing a lead role in the Ghent Playhouse‘s production of “Invitation to a March” by Arthur Laurents, running Feb. 3-19.
nippertown.com
SPAC Announces Philadelphia Orchestra and New York City Ballet Offerings
SARATOGA SPRINGS – First the New York City Ballet presents six performances – four evenings and two matinees – in mid- and late-July at Saratoga Performing Arts Center; then the Philadelphia Orchestra performs a dozen evening concerts from early- to mid-August. Both seasons at Saratoga Performing Arts...
Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows
Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
nippertown.com
Photo Gallery: The Disco Biscuits / Snakes and Stars @ Palace Theatre, 2/3/2023
ALBANY – On Friday, Feb. 3, despite the temps dropping well below zero outside, people showed up in the hundreds to pack out the Palace Theatre and it’s no wonder – the show was unlike anything I have experienced before. Snakes and Stars. Snakes and Stars opened...
nippertown.com
ACT’s “Jump” Bridges Despair and Hope
ALBANY – A bridge between despair and hope. That may just be what the bridge in Charly Evon Simpson’s Jump is meant to represent. At Albany Civic Theater’s production, it juts out over the audience as if it were a character itself. The central human character of the play is Fay, a young black woman whose family and life is in transition, and who seeks solace on the bridge that her mother took her to as a child.
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
Upstate New York Film Locations for New ‘Poker Face’ Series, Where Are They?
Have you heard the buzz surrounding the new Peacock original series 'Poker Face'? The mysterious 10-episode series recently debuted so you aren't far behind. The premise of the main character "Charlie" solving crimes using her ability to determine when someone is lying is intriguing but what caught my attention first was that much of the series was filmed in Upstate New York.
Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York
If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
New Record: How Cold Was it in New York this Weekend?
Saturday, February 4th, was one of the coldest days on record in New York State. Trees froze solid, the ground cracked with "ice quakes", and even a few minutes outdoors could have your skin showing the first signs of developing frostbite. But how cold did it actually get?. The Hudson...
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace
Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter
Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
newyorkalmanack.com
Civil War in the Mohawk Valley: The Battle of Oriskany
General Nicholas Herkimer led the 800-strong Tryon County Militia force in relief of Fort Stanwix. Yet his own younger brother Johan Jost Herkimer was a captain in the Indian Department with Barry St. Leger’s British force that laid siege to the fort and participated in the ambush known as the Battle of Oriskany, one of the bloodiest battles in the entire eight year conflict.
glensfallschronicle.com
DEC: Lake George day use passes will now be sold online only; can buy 7 days in advance
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced “the transition to automated, online sales for all day use permits at the Lake George Islands.”. “Online day use sales are anticipated to begin May 12, seven days prior to the opening of the Lake George Islands campgrounds,” said the DEC press release.
