ALBANY – A bridge between despair and hope. That may just be what the bridge in Charly Evon Simpson’s Jump is meant to represent. At Albany Civic Theater’s production, it juts out over the audience as if it were a character itself. The central human character of the play is Fay, a young black woman whose family and life is in transition, and who seeks solace on the bridge that her mother took her to as a child.

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO