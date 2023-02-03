The Central Virginia housing market is continuing to slow, while price and active listings grow, according to the Richmond Association of Realtors. At the end of 2022, there were 2,401 active listings in the region – or 1,042 more listings than last year (a 77% jump). Overall inventory levels have been building up for three straight quarters, and this quarter is by far the strongest growth the area has seen in years. The Central Virginia housing market slowed down significantly in 2022 compared to what was a historically busy 2021. There were 4,367 home sales throughout the region in the fourth quarter, which was 1,940 fewer than 2021 (a 31% drop). It was the sharpest drop in sales the region has seen in years, but RAR officials attributed that in large part to the historically busy year of home sales in 2021.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO