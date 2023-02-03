ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

cbs19news

Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia's recidivism rate dips

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia’s recidivism rate has improved a little bit, and the Commonwealth continues to have one of the lowest rates among the states that report such data. The Virginia Department of Corrections says the recidivism rate for fiscal year 2018 was 20.6 percent, down nearly...
VIRGINIA STATE
moderncampground.com

Virginia Taxpayers Can Transform State Tax Refunds to Outdoor Rec Support

Virginia taxpayers can now make a difference by directing their state tax refunds to support outdoor recreation and biodiversity conservation. Through the Virginia Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, taxpayers have the opportunity to allocate all or a portion of their state tax refund to support two important causes. Half...
VIRGINIA STATE
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Loyal Companion Pet Store to Close

Loyal Companion, a national pet store chain with a storefront in Old Town North, is closing. The company is undergoing restructuring and all stores outside of those in a few states will be closing by the end of February. The closing stores include all locations in Virginia. In a statement...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Central Virginia housing market slows, prices rise

The Central Virginia housing market is continuing to slow, while price and active listings grow, according to the Richmond Association of Realtors. At the end of 2022, there were 2,401 active listings in the region – or 1,042 more listings than last year (a 77% jump). Overall inventory levels have been building up for three straight quarters, and this quarter is by far the strongest growth the area has seen in years.  The Central Virginia housing market slowed down significantly in 2022 compared to what was a historically busy 2021. There were 4,367 home sales throughout the region in the fourth quarter, which was 1,940 fewer than 2021 (a 31% drop). It was the sharpest drop in sales the region has seen in years, but RAR officials attributed that in large part to the historically busy year of home sales in 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

AARP is an independent, nonpartisan advocate for Virginia’s seniors

Jon Decker’s recent piece, “AARP Virginia is advocating against the interests of seniors,” reads like all the other opinions that big drug companies and their front groups recycle. American Commitment claims to speak for older Americans, but they are funded by the pharmaceutical lobby to protect their...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia Senate approves bill targeting Chinese ownership of farmland

Governor Glenn Youngkin surprised many lawmakers at the beginning of the General Assembly session by backing away from thousands of jobs in a struggling part of Southside Virginia because of the company's connections to China. Now lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit foreign adversaries from buying Virginia farmland.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Va. Charitable Gaming Board leader resigns as lawmakers split on charity poker

Richmond bingo hall owner Chuck Lessin resigned from his position as chairman of Virginia’s Charitable Gaming Board Tuesday ahead of a key vote on the future of charity poker halls in the state, an issue that has split the General Assembly. Legislation to let charitable gaming operators run cash poker games, a more lucrative form […] The post Va. Charitable Gaming Board leader resigns as lawmakers split on charity poker appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

After controversial start of charity poker, Virginia might change the rules yet again

During a recent hearing on charity poker in Virginia’s General Assembly, one state senator said she was under the impression a bill to rewrite the state’s poker rules wasn’t all that concerning because the games wouldn’t involve too much money. Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun, asked if her understanding — that charity poker players would pay […] The post After controversial start of charity poker, Virginia might change the rules yet again appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

'Crossover Day' happens Tuesday in Virginia

It’s almost halftime of the Virginia legislative session. This week marks the “crossover”, where bills that don’t pass either chamber effectively are done and bills that do pass are considered in the other chamber.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Dan Roberts returns to Virginia Tourism Corporation as Vice President of Research and Strategy

In this role, Roberts will lead the data and analytics and travel research programs for VTC, generating data-driven insights to lead decision making for the entire agency. He will be the technical expert in matters pertaining to tourism statistics and trends, including measuring the effectiveness of VTC’s advertising programs, the performance and trajectory of the tourism economy in Virginia relative to economy-wide and competitive trends, and the tourism economy contribution to the Commonwealth’s economy as a whole.
VIRGINIA STATE

