cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
cbs19news
Virginia's recidivism rate dips
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia’s recidivism rate has improved a little bit, and the Commonwealth continues to have one of the lowest rates among the states that report such data. The Virginia Department of Corrections says the recidivism rate for fiscal year 2018 was 20.6 percent, down nearly...
basketballinsiders.com
Virginia edges closer to once more allowing promotional deductions when calculating adjusted gross revenue
Virginia is a step closer to reintroducing some level of promotional deductions being allowed for the calculation of adjusted gross revenue after Senator Jeremy S. McPike’s Bill SB 1142 passed the Senate by a vote of 31-7. What does the Virginia bill state?. The bill, introduced in January sought...
Virginia weighing whether to establish stadium authority to handle new bids
The Virginia House of Delegates is considering whether it should establish a new authority designated specifically to stadiums, leaving final say over a potential deal to the full Virginia General Assembly.
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia lawmakers say tax relief for individuals has a better shot than corporate cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia lawmakers are drawing battle lines in a looming budget fight with tax relief at the center. Targeting relief towards individuals, rather than corporations, is likely to be a starting point during closed-door negotiations. Over the weekend, House Republicans and Senate Democrats released spending plans...
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
moderncampground.com
Virginia Taxpayers Can Transform State Tax Refunds to Outdoor Rec Support
Virginia taxpayers can now make a difference by directing their state tax refunds to support outdoor recreation and biodiversity conservation. Through the Virginia Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, taxpayers have the opportunity to allocate all or a portion of their state tax refund to support two important causes. Half...
Virginia’s Senate and House are about to trade budgets. Here’s what’s in the rival proposals.
Democrats control the State Senate and Republicans control the House. From trails to tech workers, here's a closer look at the rival budget proposals. The post Virginia’s Senate and House are about to trade budgets. Here’s what’s in the rival proposals. appeared first on Cardinal News.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Loyal Companion Pet Store to Close
Loyal Companion, a national pet store chain with a storefront in Old Town North, is closing. The company is undergoing restructuring and all stores outside of those in a few states will be closing by the end of February. The closing stores include all locations in Virginia. In a statement...
Central Virginia housing market slows, prices rise
The Central Virginia housing market is continuing to slow, while price and active listings grow, according to the Richmond Association of Realtors. At the end of 2022, there were 2,401 active listings in the region – or 1,042 more listings than last year (a 77% jump). Overall inventory levels have been building up for three straight quarters, and this quarter is by far the strongest growth the area has seen in years. The Central Virginia housing market slowed down significantly in 2022 compared to what was a historically busy 2021. There were 4,367 home sales throughout the region in the fourth quarter, which was 1,940 fewer than 2021 (a 31% drop). It was the sharpest drop in sales the region has seen in years, but RAR officials attributed that in large part to the historically busy year of home sales in 2021.
Augusta Free Press
AARP is an independent, nonpartisan advocate for Virginia’s seniors
Jon Decker’s recent piece, “AARP Virginia is advocating against the interests of seniors,” reads like all the other opinions that big drug companies and their front groups recycle. American Commitment claims to speak for older Americans, but they are funded by the pharmaceutical lobby to protect their...
wvtf.org
Virginia Senate approves bill targeting Chinese ownership of farmland
Governor Glenn Youngkin surprised many lawmakers at the beginning of the General Assembly session by backing away from thousands of jobs in a struggling part of Southside Virginia because of the company's connections to China. Now lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit foreign adversaries from buying Virginia farmland.
NBC12
Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
Va. Charitable Gaming Board leader resigns as lawmakers split on charity poker
Richmond bingo hall owner Chuck Lessin resigned from his position as chairman of Virginia’s Charitable Gaming Board Tuesday ahead of a key vote on the future of charity poker halls in the state, an issue that has split the General Assembly. Legislation to let charitable gaming operators run cash poker games, a more lucrative form […] The post Va. Charitable Gaming Board leader resigns as lawmakers split on charity poker appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
After controversial start of charity poker, Virginia might change the rules yet again
During a recent hearing on charity poker in Virginia’s General Assembly, one state senator said she was under the impression a bill to rewrite the state’s poker rules wasn’t all that concerning because the games wouldn’t involve too much money. Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun, asked if her understanding — that charity poker players would pay […] The post After controversial start of charity poker, Virginia might change the rules yet again appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
A Virginia tuition assistance program is bringing hope to people seeking change in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON, Va. — Changing careers for many people can seem scary or unpredictable. For others, it's a change they need to find hope when they felt like they had no other choice. The G3 Tuition Assistance Program, established in 2019 through former Governor Ralph Northam, helps financially support students...
Petersburg casino bill passes Virginia House
Petersburg's hopes of hosting a $1.4 billion casino resort and blocking Richmond from getting a second chance at a project are still alive, although it faces a difficult road.
fox5dc.com
'Crossover Day' happens Tuesday in Virginia
It’s almost halftime of the Virginia legislative session. This week marks the “crossover”, where bills that don’t pass either chamber effectively are done and bills that do pass are considered in the other chamber.
Augusta Free Press
Dan Roberts returns to Virginia Tourism Corporation as Vice President of Research and Strategy
In this role, Roberts will lead the data and analytics and travel research programs for VTC, generating data-driven insights to lead decision making for the entire agency. He will be the technical expert in matters pertaining to tourism statistics and trends, including measuring the effectiveness of VTC’s advertising programs, the performance and trajectory of the tourism economy in Virginia relative to economy-wide and competitive trends, and the tourism economy contribution to the Commonwealth’s economy as a whole.
