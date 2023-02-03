ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, AL

Magnolia State Live

Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable

A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
Wave 3

Four men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Mississippi men living in Louisville were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring that took place in the Newburg area. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms after having previously been convicted of felonies. “Due to the hard work...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Magnolia State Live

Six arrested after drug search by Mississippi agents nets marijuana, meth, cocaine and weapons

Mississippi narcotics agents arrested six people and seized marijuana, cocaine, meth and firearms during a drug search Tuesday. On Jan. 31, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Ave. and C C Bryant Dr. in McComb. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 170 grams of Marijuana, approximately 30 grams of Cocaine, approximately 6 grams of Methamphetamines, and three firearms.
MCCOMB, MS
WKRG News 5

Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi Lottery Promotion Makes Spring Greener

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Warm up this Spring with the Lottery’s hot new promotion, Green for Spring, featuring cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins today, with the first drawing on Feb. 13. The final drawing occurs on March 27.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?

There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Magnolia State Live

HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond

A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 reaches new record at $795,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot continues to set records! The jackpot has reached an estimated $795,000 for the drawing on Saturday, February 4. Saturday’s drawing is the 24th roll for the current jackpot. The jackpot was last won on December 10, 2022, for $55,000. The jackpot will grow until at least one ticket […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Praise 93.3

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Landscape checklist for February

The weather has been brutal lately. Cold and dreary one day, warm the next. Nevertheless, signs of spring are starting to pop up. Yellow daffodils have already started to bloom, providing everyone with a reminder that the cold weather will soon be moving out of the area. Until then, bundle...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

