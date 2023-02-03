Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable
A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
Wave 3
Four men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Mississippi men living in Louisville were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring that took place in the Newburg area. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms after having previously been convicted of felonies. “Due to the hard work...
Six arrested after drug search by Mississippi agents nets marijuana, meth, cocaine and weapons
Mississippi narcotics agents arrested six people and seized marijuana, cocaine, meth and firearms during a drug search Tuesday. On Jan. 31, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Ave. and C C Bryant Dr. in McComb. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 170 grams of Marijuana, approximately 30 grams of Cocaine, approximately 6 grams of Methamphetamines, and three firearms.
Mississippi man sentenced for hitting father-in-law with baseball bat
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for hitting his father-in-law with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton was sentenced by Judge Bradley Mills after he was convicted in October 2022 on one count of aggravated assault. The last two years of the 20-year sentence were...
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
WLBT
Mississippi churches reflect on how COVID-19 advanced technology use in their congregations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Next month will mark the three-year anniversary of Mississippi’s first case of COVID-19. The pandemic forced us to change our habits in just about every aspect of our day-to-day life, including how we go to church. Churches around the metro said while they were utilizing...
Mississippi Insight for Feb. 5 2023: Reeves vs. Presley
Dueling speeches by Republican Governor Tate Reeves and Democratic Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley set the stage for the 2023 gubernatorial contest. And author Margaret McMullan discusses her concerns about political influence in education.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Lottery Promotion Makes Spring Greener
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Warm up this Spring with the Lottery’s hot new promotion, Green for Spring, featuring cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins today, with the first drawing on Feb. 13. The final drawing occurs on March 27.
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?
There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
WLBT
Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Retired public employees are keeping a close watch on the State Capitol. They’re worried a pending bill would insert the legislature into some decision-making for the retirement system. For some background, public employees around the state pay into Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi, known...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond
A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
Mississippi Match 5 reaches new record at $795,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot continues to set records! The jackpot has reached an estimated $795,000 for the drawing on Saturday, February 4. Saturday’s drawing is the 24th roll for the current jackpot. The jackpot was last won on December 10, 2022, for $55,000. The jackpot will grow until at least one ticket […]
mississippifreepress.org
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
Commercial Dispatch
Landscape checklist for February
The weather has been brutal lately. Cold and dreary one day, warm the next. Nevertheless, signs of spring are starting to pop up. Yellow daffodils have already started to bloom, providing everyone with a reminder that the cold weather will soon be moving out of the area. Until then, bundle...
Comments / 0