(Washington County, MO) A man from Belgrade, 42 year old Robert P. Briglia, is suffering serious injuries after he was hurt in a one vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Washington County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the accident happened just after 8 o'clock as Briglia was driving east on Highway 32 near McFarland Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and the pick up ran off the right side of the highway, came back onto the road, and ran off the highway again. It crashed into an embankment and rolled over several times. Briglia was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO