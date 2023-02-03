Read full article on original website
NEW: Fairfax County sets date to end Covid pandemic state of emergency
When March arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be an officially declared emergency in Fairfax County. After honoring individuals and organizations in the community who helped the county respond to the pandemic this weekend, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today (Tuesday) to terminate the local state of emergency declaration that has been in place since March 17, 2020.
Morning Notes
Local Task Force Deployed to Turkey — “Members of Virginia Task Force 1 in Fairfax County are making plans to head to Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the countries, killing thousands of people and leaving thousands of others missing among the rubble. The task force team will consist of 79 people and six dogs, the task force said in a tweet Monday afternoon.” [Patch]
Herndon Town Council may roll back first pay increase in 15 years for now
The topic of pay for the Herndon Town Council is on the legislative body’s docket again. After instituting the first pay increase in nearly 15 years for the 2023-2024 term, the council is considering the possibility of reducing pay to previous levels. The move, pitched by Vice Mayor Clark...
Tysons has been adding more public facilities, but for a library, expect to wait
Fairfax County has made some progress over the past decade in introducing public amenities to support its growing community in Tysons. Since adopting its Tysons Comprehensive Plan in 2010, the county has secured sites for 14 new, major public facilities, including the completed Scotts Run Fire Station and Capital One Hall, which is privately owned but guarantees space for community groups under an agreement with ArtsFairfax.
Repairs underway on GW Parkway’s Pimmit Run bridge in McLean
Work has begun on repairs to the George Washington Memorial Parkway’s bridge over Pimmit Run in McLean. Construction crews are repairing façades of the structures that support the Pimmit Run Bridge as part of the ongoing project to rehabilitate the parkway’s northern section from the Capital Beltway (I-495) to Sprout Run Parkway in Arlington, according to the National Park Service.
New job: Manager Trainee — Garden Center (Meadows Farms Nurseries)
Are you interested in joining an industry leader who is passionate about growth? At Meadows Farms Nurseries we are focused on helping our employees and our customers grow, we offer challenging and rewarding career opportunities to our employees while providing superior products, services, and growing solutions for our customers. We want to hear from you. Come grow with us and Plant A Little Happiness.
JUST IN: Construction workers stranded on Tysons high-rise rescued
(Updated at 1:05 p.m.) A power outage has left construction workers on a high-rise in Tysons stranded 13 stories in the air. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units are on the scene at 1800 Chain Bridge Road in Scotts Run after one worker fell from just above some raised scaffolding.
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 6, 2023
Good Monday evening! Today we published 9 articles that were read a total of 11511 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 6, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
Taco Bell in Fair Lakes may be razed, as owner seeks to update restaurant
The Taco Bell in the Fair Lakes area could be slated for demolition. The owner of the restaurant at 12811 Federal Systems Park Drive is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rebuild the restaurant and drive-thru with a larger and more modern facility, in line with the company’s efforts to modernize franchises across the country.
Neighborhood Expert: 8 Super Bowl food specials to try!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. GO BIRDS!. Okay, now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s talk...
Banditos Tacos & Tequila restaurant to open Fairfax location this month
A taco and tequila restaurant is opening later this month at University Mall in Fairfax. Banditos Tacos and Tequila will open on Feb. 22, serving up Mexican street food and a line-up of live music and tastings throughout the day. The 7,500-square-foot location open at 10621 Braddock Road near George...
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Groveton prompts police search for suspect
A person has been hospitalized after a reported shooting in Groveton. Fairfax County police officers are currently at the scene in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the suspect left in “a dark-colored coupe,” though no description of the person is available. The department advises anyone with information to call 911.
UPDATED: Suspect arrested after woman critically injured in Mount Vernon shooting
(Updated at 10:20 a.m.) A woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Mount Vernon area, police say. The Fairfax County Police Department says its officers are currently at the scene in the 8400 block of Blankenship Street, a residential neighborhood with the Mallard Court Apartments.
