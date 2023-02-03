Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
OnlyInYourState
Get Your Sugar Fix At The LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival In Indiana
There are a few things in this world that are fairly difficult to find that isn’t universally loved by everyone, like chocolate. And maple syrup! And speaking of maple syrup, did you know that it’s so beloved that, like chocolate, it’s got numerous festivals dedicated to it all over the place (shoutout to the 2023 Fort Wayne Chocolatefest)? Yep, and Indiana is no different. Plan on attending this maple syrup festival in Indiana this year for a totally sweet, unbeatable wonderful time. It’s the unbeatable LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival, and it’s a delicious, oozy doozy.
abc57.com
Bare Hands Brewery misses key deadline on proposed South Bend site
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does This
His Sister Called it a "Test of the Universe" An Elkhart, Indiana man recently received much more than a Sausage McMuffin from the drive-thru. Instead, he found stacks of money in individual Ziploc bags totaling around $5,000.
WANE-TV
Lanes to close near busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department is letting drivers know about upcoming lane restrictions Wednesday near a busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne. St. Joe Center Road will be closed between Maplecrest Road and Salge Drive, according to a release from the department. Frontier...
inkfreenews.com
Kids Market To Host Spring Sale In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Kids Market has announced the 22nd anniversary of its bi-annual childrens sale Saturday, March 11, in Winona Lake. The event will be held at the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive on Grace College’s campus. The spring sale will feature spring and summer...
inkfreenews.com
Carol L. Zink
Carol L. Zink, 85, Bremen, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Signature Healthcare, Bremen. Mrs. Zink was born June 16, 1937. Mrs. Zink is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Wilson, Bremen and Carolyn Zink, Iron City, Mich.; son, Andrew Zink, Aurora, Ill.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Donald (Martha) Kinder, Burton, Mich.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Dean Cousins Donates Train Depot Sign To Library
MILFORD — There was a time, before automobiles and planes, when the fastest mode of transportation from one location to another over a fair distance was accomplished by boarding a passenger train. As the locomotive industry expanded across the United States, small towns all over the country established designated...
Walmart in Coldwater evacuated due to bomb threat
The Walmart in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: One Transported After Wreck By Tecomet
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was taken to the hospital following a wreck near Tecomet in Warsaw on Friday, Feb. 3. According to a Warsaw Police Department accident report, Landin D. Taylor, 31, North Parker Street, Warsaw, was transported with injuries over his entire body, including lacerations to his face and head.
inkfreenews.com
Shane Holbrook
Shane Holbrook, 68, New Paris, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at The Waters of Wakarusa. She was born Aug. 14, 1954. She married Ricky Holbrook on Oct. 10, 1972. He survives along with daughter, Nikki (Lyle) Baker, Kalamazoo, Mich.; a bonus daughter, Kelly Hathaway; three grandchildren; and a brother, Michael Sheley, Goshen.
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Jean Rock
Bonnie Jean Rock, 88, New Paris, died at 7:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home in New Paris. She was born April 13, 1934. On June 15, 1984, she married Eugene J. “Gene” Rock, and he died June 26, 2010. Surviving are her children Allen (Barb)...
inkfreenews.com
Hiring Process For New Warsaw Fire Chief Still Ongoing
WARSAW — The hiring process for a new Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory chief is still ongoing, according to Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer. Thallemer shared parting comments with WWFT Chief Garrett Holderman during a Feb. 7 WWFT board meeting. Holderman tendered his resignation to the city in mid-January, citing personal family reasons as his motive for moving back to Arizona.
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Lee Rathbun
Jerry Lee Rathbun, Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, passed away at 4:44 a.m. in the comfort of his home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the age of 85. Jerry was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Warsaw to Earla Jane (Hawkins) Rathbun and Cyril “Tuffy” Cameron Rathbun. He spent his early years in Warsaw where he attended elementary school and junior high school and graduated in 1956 from Warsaw High School.
News Now Warsaw
Collision with pickup truck kills woman in Elkhart County
ELKHART — A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver of...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Chad
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Nancy Whiteman from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chad!. Chad is 7 months old. Whiteman says...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
inkfreenews.com
Street Department
The Town of Syracuse is looking for one highly motivated individual to join our Street Department team. Candidates must be willing to learn, give every task their full ability and be able to function as part of a team. We offer PERF retirement, extremely affordable benefits, great working conditions and...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
inkfreenews.com
Georgia Ruf
Georgia May Ruf, 75, Columbia City, died at 9:18 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 22, 1947. Survivors include her children Sharron (Dave) Wilkins, Fort Wayne, Patrick Braden, Columbia City, Jeffrey (Helen) Braden, Fort Wayne and Anthony (Tara) Braden, Avilla; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings Doris Parks, Appling, Ga., Carla Pratt, Chino Hills, Calif. and Nelson (Claudette) Marsh, Gardnerville, Nev.
