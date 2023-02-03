Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Royse Engle
Royse M. Engle, 92, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Grace Village in Winona Lake. Royse was born Jan. 20, 1931. On April 7, 1952, Royse married Earline (Richardson) Engle. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his children; Timothy (Lorraine) Engle, Columbus, Ohio, Debra (Terry)...
inkfreenews.com
Kids Market To Host Spring Sale In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Kids Market has announced the 22nd anniversary of its bi-annual childrens sale Saturday, March 11, in Winona Lake. The event will be held at the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive on Grace College’s campus. The spring sale will feature spring and summer...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Council Gives Support To Driving Privilege Card Program
WARSAW — Warsaw Common Council voiced support Monday for Mayor Joe Thallemer to prepare a resolution in support of Indiana Senate Bill 248 on the Driving Privilege Card Program. The council gave a consensus vote of 6-0 – with the resolution to be presented to the council at its...
inkfreenews.com
Charles Dustin Barrett — PENDING
Charles “Dustin” “Buster” Barrett, 40, Warsaw, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Jean Rock
Bonnie Jean Rock, 88, New Paris, died at 7:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home in New Paris. She was born April 13, 1934. On June 15, 1984, she married Eugene J. “Gene” Rock, and he died June 26, 2010. Surviving are her children Allen (Barb)...
inkfreenews.com
Carol A. Alexander — UPDATED
Carol Ann Alexander, 89, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her Grace Village home in Winona Lake. She was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Carol was the only child of Richard and Mabel (Yost) Bonner. On Aug. 7, 1953, in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., she...
inkfreenews.com
Deloris Lee Deardorff
Deloris Lee Deardorff, 75, Warsaw, died at 2:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Lafayette, to Marjorie M. and Edgar Lewis Deardorff. Deloris graduated from North Manchester High School in North Manchester. She worked as a material handler for RR Donnelley & Sons in Warsaw and retired after 35 years. Deloris was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw. She and her beloved doll, Betsy, were well taken care of by the staff of Miller’s Merry Manor, and she enjoyed the many friends she made while a resident in their care.
nwi.life
The City of La Porte welcomes countless new businesses and celebrates a growing community
During Mayor Tom Dermody’s last State of the City speech, he shared his goal of raising the City of La Porte’s population to 30,000 people by 2030. In the past, the easiest way to grow a city was to create new jobs, but things aren’t that simple anymore. People like to raise their families in communities with all kinds of opportunities--not just work-related ones.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:46 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, South CR 350E, near East Wyland Creek Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Timothy L. Sammons, 55, South CR 350E, Warsaw. Sammons’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 6:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6,...
inkfreenews.com
Aggressive Bidding For Allen County Farmland
WOODBURN — A 121-acre tract of farmland in northeast Indiana sold last week for a price well above state averages, according to the auction company that handled the bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. says the property in the Allen County community of Woodburn sold for $19,984 per acre, totaling $2.4 million.
inkfreenews.com
Randy Lee Hurd
Randy Lee Hurd, Burket, passed away at 7:48 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, at the age of 54. He was born on June 30, 1968, in Columbia City. Randy was one of three boys born to Anna Jean (Miller) Hurd and Lorenza Hurd. On Sept. 27, 2003, he married Tammy Lyn Robinson. They were blessed with 19 years of marriage together before Randy passed away.
inkfreenews.com
Goshen Theater Acting Studio Session Begins Feb. 20
GOSHEN — Goshen Theater’s next Acting Studio session begins Feb. 20, and there’s still time to join. Students will collaborate with their peers through improvisation to create a story to be turned into a script. After helping to create their story, students will audition for what role they will play for the final showcase.
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Winona Avenue Fire, Elementary School Names
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Feb. 9, 1977 — A fire of unknown origin destroyed the Quick Clean Laundry and Warsaw Home Appliance and TV, 500 E. Winona Ave., Warsaw, early today. Losses from the blaze, which broke out shortly before 4:25 a.m. today, were estimated near $250,000.
inkfreenews.com
Frederick J. Anderson
Frederick J. Anderson, 64, rural Peru, died at 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home in Peru. He was born Oct. 28, 1958. He married Debra Hostetler on June 6, 1986. He is survived by his wife, Debra Anderson, Peru; three children, Valarie Parsons, De Leon Springs, Fla., Becky Anderson, Roann and Eli Anderson, Mexico; two grandchildren; father and stepmother, Herbert (Beth) Anderson, North Manchester; sister, Barb (Tim) Mowery, Warsaw; and two half-brothers, Gary Anderson, Urbana and Mark Anderson, Wabash.
inkfreenews.com
ProPEL US 30 To Have Local Office Hours This Week
WARSAW — Those behind the ProPEL U.S. 30 study looking at the future usage of the highway are having local office hours in Warsaw and Columbia City this week. People may learn more about the study and provide feedback from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E. Main St., or 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Peabody Public Library, 1160 SR 205, Columbia City.
inkfreenews.com
A Nearby Museum Full Of Treasures
This week, we want to introduce readers to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and everything that it has to offer. Fort Wayne is not considered a large metropolitan area, but the art museum has provided permanent and special exhibits for the community to enjoy that rival museums in much larger cities. The museum has impressed me through the years with special exhibitions, its growing permanent collection and its efforts to reach out to the community and artists in Northern Indiana.
inkfreenews.com
Carol L. Zink
Carol L. Zink, 85, Bremen, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Signature Healthcare, Bremen. Mrs. Zink was born June 16, 1937. Mrs. Zink is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Wilson, Bremen and Carolyn Zink, Iron City, Mich.; son, Andrew Zink, Aurora, Ill.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Donald (Martha) Kinder, Burton, Mich.
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: One Transported After Wreck By Tecomet
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was taken to the hospital following a wreck near Tecomet in Warsaw on Friday, Feb. 3. According to a Warsaw Police Department accident report, Landin D. Taylor, 31, North Parker Street, Warsaw, was transported with injuries over his entire body, including lacerations to his face and head.
inkfreenews.com
Hiring Process For New Warsaw Fire Chief Still Ongoing
WARSAW — The hiring process for a new Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory chief is still ongoing, according to Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer. Thallemer shared parting comments with WWFT Chief Garrett Holderman during a Feb. 7 WWFT board meeting. Holderman tendered his resignation to the city in mid-January, citing personal family reasons as his motive for moving back to Arizona.
inkfreenews.com
Camp Whitley Invites Campers For Summer 2023
WHITLEY COUNTY — Camp Whitley has opened registration for the summer 2023 camp season. Camp Whitley will be hosting children ages 7 to 14 at their week-long overnight camp on Troy Cedar Lake in Whitley County. Available dates are as follows:. Week 1 (Boys ages 7-8) – June 11-17...
