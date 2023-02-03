Read full article on original website
urbnlivn.com
South Lake Union penthouse with skyline, water and mountain views
Built in 2006, 2121 Terry Ave. #1802 is an impeccably curated penthouse condo in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union neighborhood. With sweeping views of the Puget Sound, the skyline, and mountains, few homes in the Emerald City are as iconic. Perched above the Pan Pacific Hotel, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts 1,841 square feet of luxe living space.
seattlerefined.com
Alexandra's is a Seattle gem for vintage & designer consignment
Although I was only alive for half of the 90s, I have a strong nostalgia for the era — especially the fashion. Maybe it's because while my brain cognition was forming, I was watching Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Friends in the late 90s and early 2000s and have the imprint of overalls, frosted tips and bike shorts in my memory. We all know that everything that goes around comes around and that 100% includes 90s fashion. It's back, and there is no better place to find some vintage gems than consignment stores.
urbnlivn.com
StoryBuilt announces new townhouse development in Beacon Hill
StoryBuilt, an Austin-based residential and commercial community developer, recently announced its plans to build a new townhouse development in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood. The community, called Sumie, will sit at 2123 18th Ave. S—smack dab between all of the connectivity and amenities along Beacon Avenue S and Rainier Avenue S. One of the company’s several projects in Seattle, Sumie will consist of 44 one-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes.
KING-5
This Seattle woman is shaping what's next for the fashion, beauty, and home decor industries
SEATTLE — The future of fashion is just a swipe away, thanks to Seattle's Kimberly Carney. "I wanted to connect brands and consumers in a meaningful way," said Carney, founder and CEO of FashWire, an online shopping app the whole industry is watching. Consumers don’t just shop with the...
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens
WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
urbnlivn.com
West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair
Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
wallyhood.org
Whatever Happened to Hashtag and Stone Way Cafe?
If you’ve been a resident of Wallingford for more than a few years, you have likely stepped foot into or at least seen two very popular and beloved retail spots: Hashtag and Stone Way Café on the 3500 block on Stone Way. Both locations closed in 2020 and...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
seattlerefined.com
3 beautiful bars you'll want to visit in Seattle
Seattle has plenty of amazing spots to visit, depending on your mood: sports bars, tapas bars, dive bars, you name it. But this article is dedicated to the most beautiful bars in Seattle. Treat yourself to memorable cocktails and spirits while immersed in a stunning setting suited for main character energy.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts
Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
urbnlivn.com
Seattle weekly wrap-up: a couple bidding war examples
Bidding wars are back for well-priced, single-family homes. We had a client offer on this Phinney Ridge home that had six offers and this house from last week’s newsletter had five offers. Don’t despair, only 12% of new listings had offer review deadlines and more inventory will be coming, likely starting in March (after the kids’ mid-winter break). We’re telling buyers to be patient and sellers to get their homes on the market ASAP.
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
urbnlivn.com
Eastside weekly wrap-up: January stays busy as new listings dip
Closing out the month of January, new listings dropped week-over-week 12% but we’re also short 40% compared to this week last year. But there’s still pent up buyer demand as pending sales climbed 12% week-over-week which included bidding wars for homes that were priced well and in great condition. We heard about one home in Woodinville that got nine offers and went 7% over it’s $1.15M list price. While that’s not as spicy as the first half of 2022, due to low inventory we’re telling buyers to be patient and sellers to get on the market as early as possible.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
This Is Washington's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
I spent 74 hours on buses from Miami to Seattle, one of Greyhound's longest routes. Here's what the $250 trip was like.
I took six Greyhound buses and stopped 47 times on my three-day cross-country long-haul bus trip from Miami, Florida, to Seattle, Washington.
Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said....
Light rail riders frustrated by broken escalators, elevators at stations
Frustrated Link light rail riders say they have had it with escalators and elevators at light rail stations that don’t work.
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
