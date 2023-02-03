ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

urbnlivn.com

South Lake Union penthouse with skyline, water and mountain views

Built in 2006, 2121 Terry Ave. #1802 is an impeccably curated penthouse condo in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union neighborhood. With sweeping views of the Puget Sound, the skyline, and mountains, few homes in the Emerald City are as iconic. Perched above the Pan Pacific Hotel, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts 1,841 square feet of luxe living space.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Alexandra's is a Seattle gem for vintage & designer consignment

Although I was only alive for half of the 90s, I have a strong nostalgia for the era — especially the fashion. Maybe it's because while my brain cognition was forming, I was watching Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Friends in the late 90s and early 2000s and have the imprint of overalls, frosted tips and bike shorts in my memory. We all know that everything that goes around comes around and that 100% includes 90s fashion. It's back, and there is no better place to find some vintage gems than consignment stores.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

StoryBuilt announces new townhouse development in Beacon Hill

StoryBuilt, an Austin-based residential and commercial community developer, recently announced its plans to build a new townhouse development in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood. The community, called Sumie, will sit at 2123 18th Ave. S—smack dab between all of the connectivity and amenities along Beacon Avenue S and Rainier Avenue S. One of the company’s several projects in Seattle, Sumie will consist of 44 one-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens

WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
TACOMA, WA
urbnlivn.com

West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair

Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
SEATTLE, WA
wallyhood.org

Whatever Happened to Hashtag and Stone Way Cafe?

If you’ve been a resident of Wallingford for more than a few years, you have likely stepped foot into or at least seen two very popular and beloved retail spots: Hashtag and Stone Way Café on the 3500 block on Stone Way. Both locations closed in 2020 and...
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
GIG HARBOR, WA
seattlerefined.com

3 beautiful bars you'll want to visit in Seattle

Seattle has plenty of amazing spots to visit, depending on your mood: sports bars, tapas bars, dive bars, you name it. But this article is dedicated to the most beautiful bars in Seattle. Treat yourself to memorable cocktails and spirits while immersed in a stunning setting suited for main character energy.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts

Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
LYNNWOOD, WA
urbnlivn.com

Seattle weekly wrap-up: a couple bidding war examples

Bidding wars are back for well-priced, single-family homes. We had a client offer on this Phinney Ridge home that had six offers and this house from last week’s newsletter had five offers. Don’t despair, only 12% of new listings had offer review deadlines and more inventory will be coming, likely starting in March (after the kids’ mid-winter break). We’re telling buyers to be patient and sellers to get their homes on the market ASAP.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Eastside weekly wrap-up: January stays busy as new listings dip

Closing out the month of January, new listings dropped week-over-week 12% but we’re also short 40% compared to this week last year. But there’s still pent up buyer demand as pending sales climbed 12% week-over-week which included bidding wars for homes that were priced well and in great condition. We heard about one home in Woodinville that got nine offers and went 7% over it’s $1.15M list price. While that’s not as spicy as the first half of 2022, due to low inventory we’re telling buyers to be patient and sellers to get on the market as early as possible.
KIRKLAND, WA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
SEATTLE, WA
The Denver Gazette

Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said....
AUBURN, WA
Som Dutt

Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis

The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
SEATTLE, WA

