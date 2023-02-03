Read full article on original website
Shane McMahon Was Not Happy He Wasn’t Told About Stephanie McMahon And Triple H’s Relationship
Shane McMahon was not happy of being left out. There were numerous rumors that Shane McMahon had a problem with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s relationship over the years. He appeared in an interview with Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the Tell All podcast a few years ago to address the matter.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Victoria Was Surprised By Trish Stratus’ Kiss With Pamela Anderson
Canada’s Walk of Fame is a national recognition program that celebrates the achievements of Canadian artists, athletes, and cultural figures. The 2006 annual ceremony remained witness to a wild moment that pop culture and wrestling fans cherish up until this day. On June 3rd, 2006, WWE Superstar Trish Stratus...
Roxanne Perez Calls AJ Lee Her Mom After Fan Compares The Two
Roxanne Perez is one of the youngest and brightest talents prevailing in the WWE NXT landscape. Not only did she gain recognition at such an early age, but Perez also managed to climb to the top of the mountain in only months of her WWE debut. However, it looks like she decided to refer to former Women’s champion AJ Lee with a surprisingly different name while recreating her old picture.
Shawn Michaels Says Ivy Nile’s Appearance Outside Of WWE Will Be A ‘One-Shot Deal’
For those of you hoping to see more WWE NXT superstars take bookings outside of the company, you may want to slow down on your thinking. Speaking with the media after NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said this will be a ‘one-shot deal’ for now. Ivy Nile is...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Jon Moxley Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
Jon Moxley has been announced for the upcoming Bloodsport 9, which will be held at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, as part of The Collective 2023. The event is currently sold out. Kota Ibushi will be competing at the event against Mike Bailey of IMPACT Wrestling. Timothy...
Paul Heyman To Cody Rhodes: Dusty Told Me Roman Reigns Was The Son He Always Wanted
Paul Heyman went for the heart when he spoke to Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but he returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He won the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. The next night on WWE Raw, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39. But on the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Sami Zayn a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber after the former "Honorary Uce" turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Michelle McCool Says Vince McMahon Gave Her His Blessing To Leave WWE During Lowpoint In Her Career
Michelle McCool was a beloved babyface for a long time during her tenure in WWE, but perhaps her best run was as a heel. Her teaming up with Layla and forming Team Laycool helped raise her stock considerably. McCool worked in an era in WWE where women simply did not...
John Cena Continues To Mentor Seth Rollins Despite Not Always Being Around
John Cena made an appearance on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. The match ended with Owens successfully pinning one of their opponents and securing the win for their team.
HoodSlam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Results – 2/5/23
Hoodslam held its Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together event on February 5th from DNA Lounge in San Francisco, CA. The event aired on FITE. Full results are below. Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Results (2/5) Vipress & James C def. El Chupacabra & Masha...
WWE Superstar Lacey Evans Uses Phone Cord to Lock Baby Into Stroller She Found On the Side of the Road
Of the headlines we’ve written this year, including ones about Disco Inferno, Ronda Rousey, Eric Bischoff and more, we never thought this would be one of them. WWE Superstar who, presumably, makes more money than most of us, recently posted to Twitter that she, and we quote, “Found a free stroller on the side of the road. Carseat [SIC] don’t [SIC] fit, but I have an old phone cord so it actually does fit after all.”
Monday Night RAW Sees Slight Rise In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the February 6th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 2.114 million viewers, with a .55 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 30th episode of WWE RAW brought an average of 2.1 million viewers, with a .64 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Dragon Lee Missed NXT Vengeance Day Due To Visa Issues
Fans now know why Dragon Lee was not featured at NXT Vengeance Day. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer brought up the fact that WWE didn’t have any new NXT talent debut during Vengeance Day. In the past, incoming talent would be seen sitting at ringside, but that was not the case this time around. Dragon Lee inked a deal with WWE to start with NXT, but he wasn’t in Charlotte for the event. It was noted that the reason for his continued absence fell on visa issues.
Tony Khan Strongly Hints That AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Will Be Held In Las Vegas On Memorial Day Weekend
It looks like AEW will continue to hold their traditional venues for certain shows on their calendar. Since 2019, AEW Double or Nothing has been held during Memorial Day weekend and in the two non-COVID years (2019 and 2022), the event has taken place in Las Vegas. Now, it strongly...
Sheamus Pokes Fun At Himself After Slipping During SmackDown Brawl
This week on WWE SmackDown, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre sought revenge against The Viking Raiders. As McIntyre and Sheamus came out to attack the duo on the entranceway, The Celtic Warrior slipped under Erik and forced the latter to hold on to him to prevent him from falling. The WWE...
Kip Sabian Wants A Match With Kota Ibushi in 2023
Kota is on everyone’s match list. Kota Ibushi recently parted ways with NJPW and is a free agent at this time. Now, everyone wants to wrestle him and he’s been recently booked for GCW BloodSport against Mike Bailey for WrestleMania weekend. It looks like Kip Sabian is the next one to throw his name into the hat as he took to Twitter to put a match against Ibushi into the universe, saying he wants to cross wrestling Kota off his list.
Cody Rhodes Would Love To Have Dustin Rhodes Appear At WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return to the ring at the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble. as fans immediately became elated after seeing him and then some. Rhodes would end up winning the whole thing as well. Cody Rhodes has a very close relationship with his older brother Dustin Rhodes....
Naomi Changes Her Instagram Bio To “Just Trinity”
Goodbye Naomi, hello Trinity. Naomi walked out of WWE back in May of last year and since then, we have not seen her in any wrestling related realm. Many fans predicted she would show up to the Royal Rumble for a surprise return to WWE, but it didn’t happen. Now, the former Naomi took to instagram and changed her bio to say ”JUST TRINITY”, seemingly hinting that she is done with the “Naomi” name and possibly done with WWE altogether. This caused a mixed reaction from fans in the replies of WrestlingNewsCo who pointed it out.
MLW Underground Results – 2/7/23
Major League Wrestling aired the premiere episode of MLW Underground on February 7th, which aired on REELZ. The results are below. Jacob Fatu makes it clear that he’s going to cash in his title at at MLW SuperFight, and he has his sights set on a rematch with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. Real1 interrupted, claiming that he’s the winner of the Battle Riot, not Fatu. He talked some trash about Fatu and his family. Fatu threatened to beat him up, and they had to be separated by security. Security officials take Fatu away, and Real1 runs his mouth until Mance Warner comes out to kick off their match.
