Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
Related
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
WAFF
Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in a Marshall County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Sims was later identified as a suspect by investigators and taken into custody.
wrganews.com
29-year-old Rome man arrested for Assault and Battery Charges
A 29-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at Allen Murphy’s Appliances for multiple charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Tyler Landon Murphy of an Alabama Highway address allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old victim (causing visible injuries) at a residence on Brandon Lane early Sunday morning. Jail reports state that Murphy also punched the victim’s car door causing $500 worth of damage to the vehicle and also placed the victim within reasonable fear of receiving a violent injury. Murphy is being charged with felony entering an automobile, second-degree felony criminal damage to property, Felony first-degree burglary, battery, simple assault, and harassing communications.
WHNT-TV
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 7, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 7, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 4• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW Feb. 6• fraudulent use of credit/debit card; person; miscellaneous charges• leaving scene of accident; person; 24th St. SW and Industrial Dr. SW; damage to 2004 Chevy Trailblazer; $1,000 Arrests Feb. 6Morales, Angela J.; 49• public intoxication Coots, Tyler S.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- theft of lost property• FTA- no tag light• FTA- driving while suspended Sullivan, Joshua M.; 34• theft of property-4th degree (2 counts)• FTA- speeding• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)• FTA- driving while suspended• FTA- fail to register vehicle Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Hartselle Enquirer
Former deputy facing felony charge
A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
3 arrested in Marshall Co., allegedly found in possession of over 70 grams of meth
Three people were arrested during a traffic stop by Albertville Police after officers reportedly found over 70 grams of meth in their possession.
Man charged with capital murder after 1 dead, 2 injured in Falkville shooting
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says deputies have responded to a reported shooting scene near Falkville.
WTVC
Teen hit by car in Chattanooga near Finley Stadium, driver charged with DUI early Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old woman faces charges after Chattanooga Police say she was driving drunk and struck a teenager early Monday morning. The incident happened at 1800 Chestnut Street, near Finley Stadium. The 19-year-old victim told officers she was getting in her vehicle when a passing vehicle struck...
WAFF
Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith facing additional theft charges
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith is facing additional theft charges following his arrest last week, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
coosavalleynews.com
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
Have you seen them? Decatur Police ask for help identifying person connected to robbery
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police drone finds suspect on top of roof following chase
OWENS CROSS ROAD, Ala. (WHNT) – A 21-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing property led police on a chase using a vehicle he had allegedly stolen, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD). On Jan. 3, Officer Wilson with the OCRPD received a call...
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
wrganews.com
Rome Police identify Victim of Reservoir Street Shooting
A 56-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. Rome police have identified the victim as Sam Franklin JR of Aragon. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found...
coosavalleynews.com
Update: Identity Released of Man Shot and Killed on Reservoir Street
According to the Rome Police Department, at around 7:36 p.m. Saturday, a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes on Reservior Street. The victim has been indentified as 56 year-old Sam Franklin Jr of Aragon was found outside the building and had suffered a gunshot wound.
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
coosavalleynews.com
Rockmart Woman Jailed in Rome when Police Find Stolen Gun, Drugs
Jaweah Labryn Hamilton, 33 of Rockmart, was arrested in Rome after police said they found her in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop near the intersection of Lombardy Way and Maple Road. Police said that Hamilton admitted ownership of the gun after being stopped for running a...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck
Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
