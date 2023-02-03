ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pisgah, AL

WAFF

Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in a Marshall County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Sims was later identified as a suspect by investigators and taken into custody.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
wrganews.com

29-year-old Rome man arrested for Assault and Battery Charges

A 29-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at Allen Murphy’s Appliances for multiple charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Tyler Landon Murphy of an Alabama Highway address allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old victim (causing visible injuries) at a residence on Brandon Lane early Sunday morning. Jail reports state that Murphy also punched the victim’s car door causing $500 worth of damage to the vehicle and also placed the victim within reasonable fear of receiving a violent injury. Murphy is being charged with felony entering an automobile, second-degree felony criminal damage to property, Felony first-degree burglary, battery, simple assault, and harassing communications.
ROME, GA
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 7, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 7, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 4• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW Feb. 6• fraudulent use of credit/debit card; person; miscellaneous charges• leaving scene of accident; person; 24th St. SW and Industrial Dr. SW; damage to 2004 Chevy Trailblazer; $1,000 Arrests Feb. 6Morales, Angela J.; 49• public intoxication Coots, Tyler S.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- theft of lost property• FTA- no tag light• FTA- driving while suspended Sullivan, Joshua M.; 34• theft of property-4th degree (2 counts)• FTA- speeding• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)• FTA- driving while suspended• FTA- fail to register vehicle Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Former deputy facing felony charge

A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
coosavalleynews.com

Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown

Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
CEDARTOWN, GA
WAFF

Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Rome Police identify Victim of Reservoir Street Shooting

A 56-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. Rome police have identified the victim as Sam Franklin JR of Aragon. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found...
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rockmart Woman Jailed in Rome when Police Find Stolen Gun, Drugs

Jaweah Labryn Hamilton, 33 of Rockmart, was arrested in Rome after police said they found her in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop near the intersection of Lombardy Way and Maple Road. Police said that Hamilton admitted ownership of the gun after being stopped for running a...
ROME, GA
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck

Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

