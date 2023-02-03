Read full article on original website
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound StateMark HakeTucson, AZ
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells' cause of death revealed
The cause of death for Ty Wells, a former swimmer for the Arizona Wildcats, was revealed last week after he died in January, officials announced.
Pac-12 Basketball: They're Not Booing, They're Saying Zuuuuuuu
Arizona standout takes a big lead in the player of the year race. Cal hits the 20-loss mark. Again.
Arizona rises in AP poll after sweep over Oregon schools
The Arizona Wildcats eeked up one spot, to fourth overall, in The Associated Press’ latest men’s basketball top 25 poll revealed on Monday, even earning a single first-place vote. Tommy Lloyd’s team swept the Oregon schools at home, starting with a 91-76 win against Oregon on Thursday behind...
allsportstucson.com
Fireside Chat with Stacey Snowden impactful, emotional tribute to her dad, Fred “The Fox” Snowden
Enlarged photos of Fred “The Fox” Snowden with his casual, yet endearing smile, were placed in various spots of The Loft Cinema on Friday night. The marquee outside read “Fred Snowden Tribute” with other events happening at The Loft. Snowden, who made coaches shows on TV popular with The Fred Snowden Show on the old KZAZ-Channel 11, deserved the marquee to himself.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona gets a road sweep over the LA schools for the first time in 21 years as Cate Reese goes off for a career high
Heading to Los Angeles this weekend, Arizona women’s basketball needed to make something happen. With a bad showing against No. 14 UCLA and a USC team that’s receiving votes in the polls, it could mean facing No. 2 Stanford on Thursday with a three-game losing streak in tow.
allsportstucson.com
IZZY’S POV: Ty Wells, Home Opener and NIL T-Shirt!
CATCH UP ON ALL OF IZZY’S COLUMNS BY CLICKING HERE. This past week has been a tough one for our Arizona Athletic family. Ty Wells, a former Arizona swimmer, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27. He was a friend to me and many other athletes here on campus. Ty was a bright light, always smiling, saying hi to everyone who walked by him and giving so much to our Tucson community. We served on the SAAC (Student Athlete Advisory Committee) together and he was a great leader. He was always looking for ways to be better or to make the student-athlete experience better. We were constantly doing community service together and he made it a fun time. I was a small glimpse in his life, but I will forever be grateful for the little moments I was able to share with him. Tell your people that you love them because we truly never know what’s going to happen.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
kjzz.org
Banner introduced Valley fever training — with mixed results
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Valley fever actually occurs six to 14 times more often than reported. A clinical education program developed by Banner – University Medicine and the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the UA College of Medicine – Tucson seeks to change that.
Arizona sees increase in cannabis use as marijuana-related arrests drop
In 2020, the state of Arizona reported that 28% of drug related arrests were because of marijuana. Just one year later in 2021, that number decreased to just 7%.
KOLD-TV
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country catching up to Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many in Washington celebrate the new jobs numbers, 517,000 new jobs in January, it’s a pretty sure bet not many were in Arizona. It seems the rest of the nation is just now catching up to Phoenix, Tucson, and the state as a whole.
tourcounsel.com
El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
azbigmedia.com
Sahuarita Mission apartments in Green Valley sell for $8.8M
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $8.8 million ($169,231/unit) sale of Sahuarita Mission, a 52-unit, apartment community located at 1091 W. Beta Street in Green Valley, Arizona. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the Phoenix-based seller, Sahuarita Mission Owner, LLC (FSO Capital Partners.)
12news.com
Report: UArizona missed red flags regarding suspect accused of professor's death
TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly four months after the murder of a University of Arizona professor, a new 30-page report said university officials missed red flags on the suspect accused of his death. The independent report from the University of Arizona General Faculty Committee on University Safety for all said...
fox10phoenix.com
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
thisistucson.com
Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees
The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
roselawgroupreporter.com
SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
Coffee Times brewing up local support to compete with big chains
Coffee Times co-owner Jeremy Cripps doesn't fear another coffee option just 100 feet away. He's welcoming the new neighbors, while appreciating his loyal customers.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.
