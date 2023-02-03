In our current era, it is worth considering the legacy of folks like Verna Aardema. Kate and I are no children’s literature academics, but we decide as laymen to take into account Aardema’s history and how it does or does not stand out after all these years. Having already done Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People’s Ears by this same trio (Aardema, Dillon, & Dillon) we return to their works with this 1977 take on a classic Masai tale. Considering its year and the appropriation by a white creator of a specific story, we have a lot of complicated feelings about the book. Even so, there’s such creativity behind the presentation of the material. The play-within-a-play motif sets this apart. The art is extraordinary. And was there every such a goofy frog?

