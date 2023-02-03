ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randsburg, CA

news-ridgecrest.com

A new magnificent venue now open in Ridgecrest

By LAURA QUEZADA News Review Staff Writer–There’s a new venue in town on South Mahan right near Ridgecrest Boulevard, Grand Manor Occasions. Yes, that beautiful mansion behind the gorgeous stone fence is now a special occasion place for weddings, quinceañeras, concerts, pool parties, karaoke, and whatever you may think of. Owners Brian and Cassi Bidelman are open to helping your visions become memorable realities.
RIDGECREST, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Kern Valley Search and Rescue retrieves cars from the river

On Jan. 29, Kern Valley Search and Rescue (KVSR) responded to two incidents. First was an early morning call that rescued a man who got his truck stuck in the snow in the mountains south of Weldon. The team was able to locate the man and safely return him to his campsite.
WELDON, CA
Key News Network

5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City. California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA

