5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City. California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs...
news-ridgecrest.com
A new magnificent venue now open in Ridgecrest
By LAURA QUEZADA News Review Staff Writer–There’s a new venue in town on South Mahan right near Ridgecrest Boulevard, Grand Manor Occasions. Yes, that beautiful mansion behind the gorgeous stone fence is now a special occasion place for weddings, quinceañeras, concerts, pool parties, karaoke, and whatever you may think of. Owners Brian and Cassi Bidelman are open to helping your visions become memorable realities.
2 bodies found at Lake Isabella home, homicide investigation underway: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after two bodies were found at a residence in Lake Isabella on Sunday, according to a release from the office. KCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Road, in Lake Isabella for a welfare […]
Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Lake Isabella
The Kern County Sheriff's Office says they are not looking for any suspects in connection to these deaths.
kernvalleysun.com
Kern Valley Search and Rescue retrieves cars from the river
On Jan. 29, Kern Valley Search and Rescue (KVSR) responded to two incidents. First was an early morning call that rescued a man who got his truck stuck in the snow in the mountains south of Weldon. The team was able to locate the man and safely return him to his campsite.
