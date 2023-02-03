ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Omni Family Health Pharmacies with Dr Bassim Said

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dr. Bassim Said, RPH from Omni Family Health and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Omni Family Health and the various Omni pharmacies across Kern County, including a new one with a drive-thru in East Bakersfield! They also discuss Omni's sliding cost scale and pharmacy delivery.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Oildale resident sues Kern County over 'Tiney Oaks' homes

An Oildale resident is suing Kern County in the latest charge in a communal resistance to the Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Village. The suit contends that the county-run project, a fully-fenced 50-cabin shelter set for a 2.89-acre stretch at 201 E. Roberts Lane in Oildale, violates zoning laws and was approved without any legally-required public notice or hearings.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

CalFresh emergency allotments ending soon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalFresh emergency allotments that were made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending after February, according to a Kern County Department of Human Services release. The allotments, which gave eligible low-income households at least an extra $95 a month, began in March 2020. Those eligible will continue to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City. California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Kern River Valley under a wind advisory this weekend

A wind advisory has been issued for Kern County, including the Kern River Valley, from midnight Saturday night through midnight Sunday. According to a press release from the National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif., residents can expect west winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
KERN COUNTY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Kern Valley Search and Rescue retrieves cars from the river

On Jan. 29, Kern Valley Search and Rescue (KVSR) responded to two incidents. First was an early morning call that rescued a man who got his truck stuck in the snow in the mountains south of Weldon. The team was able to locate the man and safely return him to his campsite.
WELDON, CA

