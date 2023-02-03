ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City. California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Kern Valley Search and Rescue retrieves cars from the river

On Jan. 29, Kern Valley Search and Rescue (KVSR) responded to two incidents. First was an early morning call that rescued a man who got his truck stuck in the snow in the mountains south of Weldon. The team was able to locate the man and safely return him to his campsite.
WELDON, CA

