Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
Welfare check leads to discovery of double homicide in Lake Isabella
Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were found dead after a welfare check was called to a home in Lake Isabella Sunday. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to do a welfare check on two people who had not been seen in several days on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 bodies found at Lake Isabella home, homicide investigation underway: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after two bodies were found at a residence in Lake Isabella on Sunday, according to a release from the office. KCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Road, in Lake Isabella for a welfare […]
5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City. California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs...
California City Police Department arrests man for ammunition possession
The California City Police Department (CCPD) arrested a man on two active warrants following a probation search on Thurs, Feb 2.
kernvalleysun.com
Kern Valley Search and Rescue retrieves cars from the river
On Jan. 29, Kern Valley Search and Rescue (KVSR) responded to two incidents. First was an early morning call that rescued a man who got his truck stuck in the snow in the mountains south of Weldon. The team was able to locate the man and safely return him to his campsite.
Comments / 0