US News and World Report
Maine Top Election Official Testifies Against Voter ID Bill
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's top election official testified Monday against a bill that would require voters to produce photo identification to cast ballots, saying it's unnecessary and would reduce voter participation. Maine already requires proof of identity when registering to vote and requiring residents to show a specific...
US News and World Report
Michigan Man, 81, Dies After Iceboat Crashes While Sailing
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An 81-year-old suburban Detroit man died after his iceboat crashed Sunday as he was sailing on frozen Pontiac Lake, authorities said. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said it appears Dan Campbell may have hit his head with enough force to kill him, despite wearing a protective helmet and face shield. The Independence Township man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
