Read full article on original website
lonewolf58
3d ago
now that she keeps breaking laws why cant she get stripped of her job and thrown in jail other people would be for alot less she dont care about the city of this great city. what more can she do to mess this city up
Reply(2)
5
Guest
3d ago
Thank you for a great well written article that tells the truth! She is now in LA for a confrence. ! Wonder if the "boyfriend guard" went with her ? Keep up the good work.⚜️
Reply
4
Bobbi Munch
3d ago
needs to be recalled she is not close to being a good mayor stealing from tax payers shameful you are Latoya
Reply
5
Related
Recall is closer to goal than they realized, says co-organizer
Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell say the number of required signatures is not quite as high as they first thought.
fox8live.com
New Orleans newspaper sues to see who has signed Mayor Cantrell recall petition
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans newspaper is suing an organizer of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, demanding to be shown the names of those who have signed the petition. The lawsuit was filed last Thursday (Feb. 2) on behalf of Matt Sledge, a reporter with Capital...
NOLA.com
Candidate for Covington City Council election bows out after residency challenge
Candidate Jerry Coner will withdraw from the Covington City Council's at-large race after his residency was challenged, he said in court in Tuesday. Coner's withdrawal from the race would mean that incumbent At-large City Council members Rick Smith and Larry Rolling are re-elected to second terms in office without opposition.
NOLA.com
Covington's two at-large incumbents challenge residency of third candidate
One week after former Covington City Council member Jerry Coner jumped into the race for an at-large seat in the March 25 election, his two opponents have challenged his candidacy, saying he doesn't live in the city and provided false information about his address when he qualified. Larry Rolling and...
NOLA.com
Interim NOPD chief Michelle Woodfork aims to bring in civilian hires, prepares for Carnival
After a year of frosty relations between her predecessor and the City Council, interim New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michelle Woodfork received a warmer welcome Tuesday as she presented plans to reverse the surge in violent crime and hire more civilians to bolster a depleted force. Woodfork was able to...
fox8live.com
NOLATOYA organizers contact the Inspector General of New Orleans to open an investigation on Cantrell’s administration
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLATOYA organizers Chairman Belden and Vice Chair Eileen Carter of the “No-Latoya” effort to recall Mayor Cantrell, deliver a letter to the Inspector General of New Orleans, requesting he opens an investigation on the mayor and her administration. The letter focuses on the city...
fox8live.com
96% of NoLaToya Recall’s contributions come from one New Orleanian
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the past week, some New Orleanians might have gotten a pamphlet from the city that recaps the achievements Mayor LaToya Cantrell was responsible for in 2022. The list includes $97 million invested into priority roadwork projects, removing more than 2,700 illegal guns from the streets,...
Photos: Krewe du Vieux pokes fun at Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Krewe du Vieux, a parade known for with lots of political satire, marched French Quarter. Jan Ramsey, the publisher of OffBeat Magazine, reigned as Queen. Check out some of the best floats, walkers and highlights in the gallery below.
NOLA.com
In a financial bind, Lycée Français considers cutting yellow buses for 6th graders and above
Hoping to improve the school’s financial position, Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans is considering cutting yellow bus service for students in 6th grade and above, instead offering older students RTA bus passes. The change was first proposed at a Lycée Français board meeting last month, where...
Falsified documents, law violations, cover-ups connected to former head of NOPD PIB
This week, WWL’s Newell Normand got an inside look into a revealing case related to the New Orleans Police Department’s public integrity bureau.
NOLA.com
Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch
No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
NOLA.com
New Orleans schools could be missing out on millions in Medicaid reimbursements
New Orleans schools could be leaving millions of dollars in Medicaid funding on the table every year — money that could be used to reimburse schools for school-based mental health services. How much, exactly? The city wants to find out. The New Orleans City Council on Thursday unanimously adopted...
Black-owned schools founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina
Thousands of African American teachers in New Orleans were laid off after the historic hurricane. Black Education for NOLA (BE NOLA) was created to help bring them back into the classroom.
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud.
WDSU
Finance report released on the NoLaToya recall campaign
NEW ORLEANS — The finance report on the campaign to recall the mayor of New Orleans has been released. The report covers from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 29, 2022. Over $488,000 was contributed to the campaign in the months. The report shows that Uptown businessman, Rick Farrell, has...
NOLA.com
After three years of crises, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng wants to 'play offense'
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng has served in elected office for more than decade, though she admits that sometimes, she still feels naïve about the political maneuverings happening around her. “I’m really not a political animal,” she said, sitting at a conference table in her Elmwood office. “I...
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
Comments / 20