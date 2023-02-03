ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lonewolf58
3d ago

now that she keeps breaking laws why cant she get stripped of her job and thrown in jail other people would be for alot less she dont care about the city of this great city. what more can she do to mess this city up

Guest
3d ago

Thank you for a great well written article that tells the truth! She is now in LA for a confrence. ! Wonder if the "boyfriend guard" went with her ? Keep up the good work.⚜️

Bobbi Munch
3d ago

needs to be recalled she is not close to being a good mayor stealing from tax payers shameful you are Latoya

