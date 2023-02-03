MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Saint John's swimming and diving split for two meets over the weekend. SJU recorded 17 top-12 finishes at the two-day (Feb. 3-4) First Chance Meet hosted by the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and a pair of Johnnies won events at the Dodd Road Diving Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4, in St. Peter.

