Grabinski & Reed Win Dives, Johnnies Finish 2-Day Meet

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Saint John's swimming and diving split for two meets over the weekend. SJU recorded 17 top-12 finishes at the two-day (Feb. 3-4) First Chance Meet hosted by the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and a pair of Johnnies won events at the Dodd Road Diving Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4, in St. Peter.
Hot-Shooting Hamline Tops SJU

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Hamline shot 59.1 percent (13-for-22) from three-point range – 26.7 percent above its season average – in an 88-72 win over Saint John's on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Sexton Arena. The Pipers (12-9, 8-8 MIAC) shot 64.5 percent (20-for-31) from the field in the...
