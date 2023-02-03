Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Apparently The 'World's Worst McDonald's' Is Set To Close For Good
What would make the worst fast food restaurant in the world? Bad service? Poor food quality? Dirty tables and bathrooms? Unsanitary working conditions behind the counter? The biggest fast food secrets restaurants try to hide can be pretty gross, but they're generally pretty gross at every location, like how Taco Bell's ground beef isn't 100% ground beef, according to TikTok. It's a fair portion cellulose, otherwise known as wood pulp (per Taco Bell and NPR). Yummy. If Taco Bell, McDonald's, and doubtless other fast food eateries are proudly willing to serve wood pulp in all of its locations, what would it take to make the worst fast food restaurant?
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Mercedes owner throws money on Ground after refueling, leaves female attendant in tears
It’s said that one can know a person’s character based on how they treat those below them. Few wealthy people treat those below them poorly, thinking the latter are beneath them, even when they’re working hard for a living.
'Give me a break': Ex-CIA official on US response to Chinese balloon
Former CIA and FBI official Phil Mudd discusses whether the US overreacted to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the nation for days before the US military shot it down.
foodgressing.com
KFC chunky chicken pot pies for $5 at US locations
KFC is offering comforting chunky chicken pot pies for only $5 at US locations! KFC’s savory chicken pot pies are freshly prepared in restaurants and filled with tender bites of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, covered in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust.
McDonald's is testing strawless lids in the US after uproar over paper straws in UK
Select US markets are using strawless lids. The move comes after McDonald's faced recycling issues with UK paper straws.
Former Chipotle Worker Says Customers Eat The Burrito Bowls Wrong
You may have thought it was straightforward. But it is not. Do you or someone you know eat Chipotle burrito bowls? One ex-worker says you are doing it wrong, and the results do not taste as good. Many blogs suggest 'the perfect bowl'"; but you can make yours any way you want. The Chipotle website says you can choose from meat, vegan, and other ingredients.
McDonald's Franchisee Recounts Leaking News About a Popular Menu Item Coming Back
McDonald's will never let him live this one down.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
McDonald's in Malaysia Comes with the Most Interesting Menu Items
Their menu looks better than some restaurants.
CNBC
This restaurant started as a Mexican beach-side taco stand in a $3,000 VW bus—soon, it could come to a block near you
In 2006, Dario Wolos was selling tacos out of a converted Volkswagen van in the Mexican beach town Playa del Carmen. The food truck, called Tacombi, has come a long way since then. Today, it's a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain with 15 locations across New York, Miami and Washington, D.C. It has $27.5 million in funding from Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer's investment fund, fueling a rapid expansion plan across the U.S. — Shake Shack-style — to 75 total locations by 2026.
Remember That Weird Viral Pink Sauce? You Can Now Buy It at Walmart, Apparently
TikTok's viral pink sauce might soon be coming to a store near you!. The controversial condiment will be stocked at various Walmart locations nationwide for a limited time this year. Beginning mid-January until July 2023, the pink sauce made famous on social media in 2022 will be sold in select...
Wisconsin man eats 30,000+ Big Macs over 50 years; tells his story in viral TikTok and YouTube videos
Apparently, one man loves McDonald's burgers so much that he says that he eats two Big Macs every day and washes them down with Coca-Cola. And he's been doing so since 1972 (source).
Comments / 0