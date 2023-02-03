ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Mashed

Apparently The 'World's Worst McDonald's' Is Set To Close For Good

What would make the worst fast food restaurant in the world? Bad service? Poor food quality? Dirty tables and bathrooms? Unsanitary working conditions behind the counter? The biggest fast food secrets restaurants try to hide can be pretty gross, but they're generally pretty gross at every location, like how Taco Bell's ground beef isn't 100% ground beef, according to TikTok. It's a fair portion cellulose, otherwise known as wood pulp (per Taco Bell and NPR). Yummy. If Taco Bell, McDonald's, and doubtless other fast food eateries are proudly willing to serve wood pulp in all of its locations, what would it take to make the worst fast food restaurant?
foodgressing.com

KFC chunky chicken pot pies for $5 at US locations

KFC is offering comforting chunky chicken pot pies for only $5 at US locations! KFC’s savory chicken pot pies are freshly prepared in restaurants and filled with tender bites of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, covered in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust.
C. Heslop

Former Chipotle Worker Says Customers Eat The Burrito Bowls Wrong

You may have thought it was straightforward. But it is not. Do you or someone you know eat Chipotle burrito bowls? One ex-worker says you are doing it wrong, and the results do not taste as good. Many blogs suggest 'the perfect bowl'"; but you can make yours any way you want. The Chipotle website says you can choose from meat, vegan, and other ingredients.
TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
CNBC

This restaurant started as a Mexican beach-side taco stand in a $3,000 VW bus—soon, it could come to a block near you

In 2006, Dario Wolos was selling tacos out of a converted Volkswagen van in the Mexican beach town Playa del Carmen. The food truck, called Tacombi, has come a long way since then. Today, it's a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain with 15 locations across New York, Miami and Washington, D.C. It has $27.5 million in funding from Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer's investment fund, fueling a rapid expansion plan across the U.S. — Shake Shack-style — to 75 total locations by 2026.
WASHINGTON, DC

