Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Channel 3000
Police presence near Memorial High School on Friday caused by accidental shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police said an accidental shooting prompted a large law enforcement presence near Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the Lussier Community Education Center, located just north of the schools, at around 5:15 p.m.
Greater Milwaukee Today
No injuries reported in Town of Oconomowoc house fire Monday afternoon
TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The Western Lakes Fire District was dispatched Monday afternoon to a two story single family house fire on Mill Street in the Town of Oconomowoc, according to a press release by the Western Lakes Fire District. The initial call to report the fire was made...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fire crews fight house fire, provide water for 30 cattle
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Western Lakes Fire District responded to a two-story house fire on Monday afternoon. Crews arrived on the scene at Mill Street in Oconomowoc at around 3:30 p.m. Fire officials say a neighbor saw smoke coming out of the chimney and tried to alert the homeowners, but no one answered.
Channel 3000
I-39 northbound back open outside Beloit after fire
BELOIT, Wis. -- I-39/90 is back open Monday north of Beloit after a fire. The incident was reported at around 11:45 Sunday night near East Woodman Road.
Daily Cardinal
WisDOT closes public comment period for controversial I-94 ‘East-West Corridor’ expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) closed the online public comment period Tuesday for the controversial expansion of Milwaukee’s I-94 “East-West Corridor,” a heavily used commuter road commonly used by drivers entering downtown Milwaukee from Madison. The current plan, announced in a 2022 WisDOT newsletter, would expand...
nbc15.com
Town of Caledonia fire destroys garage, melts side of house
Town of Caledonia, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in the Town of Caledonia Saturday. Shortly after 4:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to N6709 Hillside Road to respond to a garage fire. Firefighters were notified that the garage was fully engulfed in flames, and the nearby house’s siding was beginning to melt.
Channel 3000
Madison plan would allow downtown buildings to add stories, affordable housing
MADISON, Wis. -- New legislation set to be introduced to the Madison Common Council Tuesday would allow downtown buildings to grow taller while adding affordable housing. The legislation proposed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and four alders would allow developers to add stories to downtown buildings as long as at least half of the new space is used for affordable housing. Added stories would need to stay in line with current height limits.
Channel 3000
67-year-old man dies after crash on Madison's north side
MADISON, Wis. -- A 67-year-old man died Sunday night after a crash on Madison's north side, police said. Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Packers Avenue and Anhalt Drive just after 6:20 p.m. Police said one vehicle was turning left onto Anhalt Drive when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driving north on Packers Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.
whbl.com
Child Hit by Car Saturday, Recovering at Children’s Today
A one-year-old child is recovering at Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa today after being run over on Saturday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive in Sheboygan Falls at around 10:30 Saturday morning with reports of a child injured by a car.
nbc15.com
Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
Channel 3000
Dane Co. Sheriff's Office warn against check theft as local losses exceed $300K
MADISON, Wis. -- Dane County Sheriff's officials warned local businesses to guard against check theft Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating multiple check thefts with losses potentially exceeding $300,000. Officials said the suspects copied payroll checks and cashed them.
NBC26
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
Channel 3000
ALERT DAY for Wednesday night & Thursday for snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain - Gary
An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. A storm system will bring a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night before changing to mostly snow on Thursday with one to eight inches or more of snow possible, with the heaviest snowfall likely northwest of Dane County. After seasonal temperatures Friday and Saturday, above-normal temperatures return for much of next week, with mainly rain expected as precipitation for Tuesday through Thursday. Colder weather returns on Friday.
WISN
SUV slams into house on north side, man dies
MILWAUKEE — An SUV slammed into a house just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday near 60th and Melvina streets. The Milwaukee County Medical Medical Examiner's Office told WISN 12 News a 23-year-old man died. The SUV left a massive hole in the home and knocked off most of the bricks...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Channel 3000
Freedom Inc. holds protest after no charges filed against deputy in fatal shooting
MADISON, Wis. – Supporters of a man who was shot and killed by a Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy in Windsor last fall once again called for justice for Quantaze Campbell on the steps of the Dane County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. Just days after the District Attorney’s office said...
wlip.com
Shots Fired Incident In Beauty Salon Friday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No one was injured during a shots fired incident that happened Friday. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a beauty salon around 3:30 PM in the Village of Somers. Deputies reported that a domestic dispute took place inside the business between a male and female who...
radioplusinfo.com
2-6-23 large scrap pile fire at fdl’s sadoff iron and metal
Nobody was injured in a large scrap pile fire at Sadoff Iron and Metal in Fond du Lac. Shortly after 6:30am Sunday firefighters were called to the scene on West Arndt Street and found a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning adjacent to their large shredding operation. The departments aerial truck was used to extinguish the fire while a Sadoff’s equipment operator breaked up the scrap pile. The materials were waiting to be processed in the shredder as part of the recycling operation.
Channel 3000
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
