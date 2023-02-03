ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fire crews fight house fire, provide water for 30 cattle

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Western Lakes Fire District responded to a two-story house fire on Monday afternoon. Crews arrived on the scene at Mill Street in Oconomowoc at around 3:30 p.m. Fire officials say a neighbor saw smoke coming out of the chimney and tried to alert the homeowners, but no one answered.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

Town of Caledonia fire destroys garage, melts side of house

Town of Caledonia, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in the Town of Caledonia Saturday. Shortly after 4:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to N6709 Hillside Road to respond to a garage fire. Firefighters were notified that the garage was fully engulfed in flames, and the nearby house’s siding was beginning to melt.
CALEDONIA, WI
Channel 3000

Madison plan would allow downtown buildings to add stories, affordable housing

MADISON, Wis. -- New legislation set to be introduced to the Madison Common Council Tuesday would allow downtown buildings to grow taller while adding affordable housing. The legislation proposed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and four alders would allow developers to add stories to downtown buildings as long as at least half of the new space is used for affordable housing. Added stories would need to stay in line with current height limits.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

67-year-old man dies after crash on Madison's north side

MADISON, Wis. -- A 67-year-old man died Sunday night after a crash on Madison's north side, police said. Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Packers Avenue and Anhalt Drive just after 6:20 p.m. Police said one vehicle was turning left onto Anhalt Drive when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driving north on Packers Avenue.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland

HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Child Hit by Car Saturday, Recovering at Children’s Today

A one-year-old child is recovering at Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa today after being run over on Saturday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive in Sheboygan Falls at around 10:30 Saturday morning with reports of a child injured by a car.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
nbc15.com

Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
JANESVILLE, WI
NBC26

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel 3000

ALERT DAY for Wednesday night & Thursday for snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain - Gary

An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. A storm system will bring a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night before changing to mostly snow on Thursday with one to eight inches or more of snow possible, with the heaviest snowfall likely northwest of Dane County. After seasonal temperatures Friday and Saturday, above-normal temperatures return for much of next week, with mainly rain expected as precipitation for Tuesday through Thursday. Colder weather returns on Friday.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WISN

SUV slams into house on north side, man dies

MILWAUKEE — An SUV slammed into a house just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday near 60th and Melvina streets. The Milwaukee County Medical Medical Examiner's Office told WISN 12 News a 23-year-old man died. The SUV left a massive hole in the home and knocked off most of the bricks...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
wlip.com

Shots Fired Incident In Beauty Salon Friday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No one was injured during a shots fired incident that happened Friday. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a beauty salon around 3:30 PM in the Village of Somers. Deputies reported that a domestic dispute took place inside the business between a male and female who...
SOMERS, WI
radioplusinfo.com

