Walton County, FL

Destin Log

Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more

The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY

Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

Local taco joint ‘El Weirdo’ opens downtown PC location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular Panama City food truck just got a major upgrade. Less than two years ago, ‘El Weirdo’ was born. The truck sat in the alley behind ‘History Class Brewing Company’ and made a name for itself going around to different events in Bay County. But now, the taco joint […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCB Mardi Gras Festival and Parade begins tonight

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Panama City Beach’s Mardi Gras Festival and Parade begins tonight. Friday activities are more focused on the kids– with an opportunity to ride on the Krewe of Dominique Youx’s float. Kids begin loading the float at 4:45 in front of the Angry Tuna in Pier Park. The second-line […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local cardiologist shares life-changing information

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dr. Samir Patel, an Interventional Cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City, said it’s important to pay attention to signs you may have heart disease. Some of those signs include chest discomfort, worsening shortness of breath, and exercise intolerance. Dr. Patel said one of the first […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days. Hotel management at Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport said the place is now a proven asset for travelers. That’s because of the hotel’s close proximity to ECP. It’s just a little more than a mile down the road.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

National Vice Commander visits local veterans post

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Paul W. Airey American Legion Post 392 was full of special guests on Friday night. Members from the national, state, district, and local areas gathered to welcome National Vice Commander Patricia A. Harris to Panama City. “It is our first visit from a national commander and Patricia Harris, the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches.  Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them.  “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
fsunews.com

Construction begins on new FSU healthcare campus in Panama City

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Florida State University, The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare broke ground on a healthcare campus in Panama City Beach. The campus is being created to address the need for medical care in the Florida Panhandle and should allow for clinicians, researchers and students to work together.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

State Road 285 to close Tuesday-Friday for test missions

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – State Road 285 will close for test missions on several days this week beginning on Tuesday, Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) has announced. According to EAFB, the 96th Test Wing will conduct testing on the Eglin range complex requiring the road’s closure.
WJHG-TV

PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon. Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene. After […]
MILTON, FL

