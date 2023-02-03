Read full article on original website
Destin Log
Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more
The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
navarrenewspaper.com
RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY
Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
Local taco joint ‘El Weirdo’ opens downtown PC location
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular Panama City food truck just got a major upgrade. Less than two years ago, ‘El Weirdo’ was born. The truck sat in the alley behind ‘History Class Brewing Company’ and made a name for itself going around to different events in Bay County. But now, the taco joint […]
getthecoast.com
‘Valentine’s Dinner for Two’ after-hours at the Gulfarium on Okaloosa Island
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of romance and adventure! The Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park on Okaloosa Island is hosting a special Valentine’s Dinner for Two this year and it’s an event you won’t want to miss. Take your loved one for a unique and intimate experience...
PCB Mardi Gras Festival and Parade begins tonight
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Panama City Beach’s Mardi Gras Festival and Parade begins tonight. Friday activities are more focused on the kids– with an opportunity to ride on the Krewe of Dominique Youx’s float. Kids begin loading the float at 4:45 in front of the Angry Tuna in Pier Park. The second-line […]
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
Destin Log
'Just an open white beach:' Destin opens up the view, clears the way for Tarpon Beach Park
In less than 15 minutes the Gulf of Mexico was visible. “I’m extremely happy to see that view … that beach is going back to the public where it belongs,” Destin City Manager Lance Johnson said as he watched the one-story building being torn down to make way for the Tarpon Beach Park.
WJHG-TV
Panhandle Stompers invite you to take a spin on the dance floor
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not much good can be attributed to COVID but members of one local line dancing group say it was the catalyst for what has become a passion for them. And they invite you to take a spin around the dance floor with them. “Panhandle Stompers...
Panama City, Gulf Shores among top 10 most dangerous beaches, travel site claims
Take this with a grain of sand, but a travel site called Travel Lens has ranked two of the Gulf Coast’s most popular beaches as among the 10 “most dangerous” in the country. Travel Lens ranked Panama City Beach in Florida as the fourth-most dangerous U.S. beach...
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
Local cardiologist shares life-changing information
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dr. Samir Patel, an Interventional Cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City, said it’s important to pay attention to signs you may have heart disease. Some of those signs include chest discomfort, worsening shortness of breath, and exercise intolerance. Dr. Patel said one of the first […]
WJHG-TV
Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days. Hotel management at Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport said the place is now a proven asset for travelers. That’s because of the hotel’s close proximity to ECP. It’s just a little more than a mile down the road.
National Vice Commander visits local veterans post
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Paul W. Airey American Legion Post 392 was full of special guests on Friday night. Members from the national, state, district, and local areas gathered to welcome National Vice Commander Patricia A. Harris to Panama City. “It is our first visit from a national commander and Patricia Harris, the […]
PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches. Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them. “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
fsunews.com
Construction begins on new FSU healthcare campus in Panama City
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Florida State University, The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare broke ground on a healthcare campus in Panama City Beach. The campus is being created to address the need for medical care in the Florida Panhandle and should allow for clinicians, researchers and students to work together.
niceville.com
State Road 285 to close Tuesday-Friday for test missions
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – State Road 285 will close for test missions on several days this week beginning on Tuesday, Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) has announced. According to EAFB, the 96th Test Wing will conduct testing on the Eglin range complex requiring the road’s closure.
WJHG-TV
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon. Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene. After […]
