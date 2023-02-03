Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never KnewTed RiversToledo, OH
Related
toledocitypaper.com
Chayhana: An Uzbek treat in Perrysburg Township
The building is cheery and inviting, somewhat hiding its former incarnation as a Wendy’s restaurant. Once inside, the lighting is pleasant, the music is soothing and spa-like, with wooden accents on the walls and comfortable booths and chairs. From Central Asia to Northwest Ohio. Looking at a globe, one...
toledoparent.com
Local Parenting News in Toledo: Spring Edition
For animal enthusiasts who find it difficult to part with the furry friends when it is time to leave the Toledo Zoo, the Zoo PAL (Proud Animal Lovers) program is a perfect solution. As the Toledo Zoo welcomes new baby polar bear cubs or other animal offspring, Zoo PALs provides the opportunity to sponsor these featured animals. With a donation of $500 or more, Zoo PALs will receive an exclusive first look at Crystal (the new mom) and her polar bear cubs, along with baby photos of the cubs when available. Visit the Zoo PALs webpage toledozoo.org/zoopal for more information about sponsorship tiers and the benefits of joining the program.
13abc.com
Toledo jazz scene makes a comeback with new lounge downtown
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City’s Jazz scene has been quiet since 2011. However, an emergence is underway with the opening of a new jazz lounge in downtown Toledo. Toledo’s jazz scene went dark after Murphy’s Place closed its doors for good. However, jazz enthusiasts now have a new lounge to call home, thanks to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge.
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
13abc.com
Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo
Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in east Toledo. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Monday night in the 600 block of Leach Avenue, according to a Toledo Police Department report. While en route to the scene, the call changed to a person shot.
TPD: Vehicle shot at, crashes in west Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 25, 2023. Police responded to a call for shots fired in west Toledo on Saturday at approximately 9:15 p.m. They spoke with two residents who said they had been shot at while driving.
City of Toledo Deputy Safety Director no longer working with city
TOLEDO, Ohio — A key figure in Toledo's fight to stop gun violence is no longer employed by the city. WTOL 11 has learned that Angel Tucker had his position terminated after serving in it for a little over one year with the city. He will remain on paid administrative leave through May 5, but will not be working.
Toledo music artist reflects on time in industry, says Toledo artists collaborating more
TOLEDO, Ohio — While winning a Grammy is one of music's biggest achievements, many smaller artists have already made a name for themselves here in Toledo, like Chiefalone. He just released his 7th studio album, "Over Time Not Overnight," back in November. He said he couldn't do it alone, giving thanks to the Toledo music scene he said is working together more than ever following in the footsteps of giants.
bgfalconmedia.com
Toledo’s vacant housing causing irreparable impact on city
Rose Sheaves has lived in Toledo for over 60 years. In 1988, Sheaves purchased her first house with her husband. The North Toledo home located on Walnut St is where some of her fondest memories lie, but none dearer than raising her five children. But now, 34 years later, the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
nbc24.com
Lucas County sees Ohio's 5th highest amount of fatal car crashes in past 5 years
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal car accidents have been a rising trend for years and the newest data has shown no improvement. "Since 2018 there's over 60,000 distracted driving-related crashes across the state," Sgt. Ryan Purpura said. From phones to DUIs, Highway Patrol...
19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
13abc.com
Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Recording Academy is recognizing a Toledo-area music producer for his work on Beyonce’s album Renaissance. Jameil Aossey is now a Grammy winner after Renaissance won Best Electronic/Dance Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He’s a two-time Grammy nominated producer, as the album was also up for the coveted Album of the Year award. Aossey produced two songs on the album -- the opening track I’M THAT GIRL and track 13, ALL UP IN YOUR MIND.
toledo.com
Justice Bus and Toledo Bar Association Providing Free Legal Services at the Toledo Library
The Ohio Justice Bus is making four stops to the Toledo Library this year. The mobile legal aid office is partnering with the Toledo Bar Association Pro Bono Legal Services to offer free legal advice to low-income residents. Residents can talk to a Toledo Bar Association volunteer attorney privately about civil legal matters - each clinic is either Domestic Relations and Family Law or Consumer Law. View each clinic below for specific program type, dates, and locations. Services are available on a first come, first served basis. Please bring any documents that would be helpful to the attorneys.
hometownstations.com
Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County. According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper...
13abc.com
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for armed bank robbery, carjacking, escape
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Helmick on Feb. 2 after he pleaded guilty to using firearm to steal a vehicle, robbing a bank, possessing a firearm as a felon and escaping from jail. According...
toledo.com
Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt coming to Sylvania
Red Bird Sylvania, Sylvania Schools and Lourdes University are pleased to announce author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is coming to Sylvania on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 to promote her new children's book Good Night Sister. Friday, March 3rd Events. Book Reading & Sharing with Young Students How to...
Comments / 0