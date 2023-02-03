ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

toledocitypaper.com

Chayhana: An Uzbek treat in Perrysburg Township

The building is cheery and inviting, somewhat hiding its former incarnation as a Wendy’s restaurant. Once inside, the lighting is pleasant, the music is soothing and spa-like, with wooden accents on the walls and comfortable booths and chairs. From Central Asia to Northwest Ohio. Looking at a globe, one...
PERRYSBURG, OH
toledoparent.com

Local Parenting News in Toledo: Spring Edition

For animal enthusiasts who find it difficult to part with the furry friends when it is time to leave the Toledo Zoo, the Zoo PAL (Proud Animal Lovers) program is a perfect solution. As the Toledo Zoo welcomes new baby polar bear cubs or other animal offspring, Zoo PALs provides the opportunity to sponsor these featured animals. With a donation of $500 or more, Zoo PALs will receive an exclusive first look at Crystal (the new mom) and her polar bear cubs, along with baby photos of the cubs when available. Visit the Zoo PALs webpage toledozoo.org/zoopal for more information about sponsorship tiers and the benefits of joining the program.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo jazz scene makes a comeback with new lounge downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City’s Jazz scene has been quiet since 2011. However, an emergence is underway with the opening of a new jazz lounge in downtown Toledo. Toledo’s jazz scene went dark after Murphy’s Place closed its doors for good. However, jazz enthusiasts now have a new lounge to call home, thanks to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green

LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo

Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition

TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in east Toledo. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Monday night in the 600 block of Leach Avenue, according to a Toledo Police Department report. While en route to the scene, the call changed to a person shot.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo Deputy Safety Director no longer working with city

TOLEDO, Ohio — A key figure in Toledo's fight to stop gun violence is no longer employed by the city. WTOL 11 has learned that Angel Tucker had his position terminated after serving in it for a little over one year with the city. He will remain on paid administrative leave through May 5, but will not be working.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo music artist reflects on time in industry, says Toledo artists collaborating more

TOLEDO, Ohio — While winning a Grammy is one of music's biggest achievements, many smaller artists have already made a name for themselves here in Toledo, like Chiefalone. He just released his 7th studio album, "Over Time Not Overnight," back in November. He said he couldn't do it alone, giving thanks to the Toledo music scene he said is working together more than ever following in the footsteps of giants.
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Toledo’s vacant housing causing irreparable impact on city

Rose Sheaves has lived in Toledo for over 60 years. In 1988, Sheaves purchased her first house with her husband. The North Toledo home located on Walnut St is where some of her fondest memories lie, but none dearer than raising her five children. But now, 34 years later, the...
TOLEDO, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH

The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
DEFIANCE, OH
WTOL 11

19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Recording Academy is recognizing a Toledo-area music producer for his work on Beyonce’s album Renaissance. Jameil Aossey is now a Grammy winner after Renaissance won Best Electronic/Dance Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He’s a two-time Grammy nominated producer, as the album was also up for the coveted Album of the Year award. Aossey produced two songs on the album -- the opening track I’M THAT GIRL and track 13, ALL UP IN YOUR MIND.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Justice Bus and Toledo Bar Association Providing Free Legal Services at the Toledo Library

The Ohio Justice Bus is making four stops to the Toledo Library this year. The mobile legal aid office is partnering with the Toledo Bar Association Pro Bono Legal Services to offer free legal advice to low-income residents. Residents can talk to a Toledo Bar Association volunteer attorney privately about civil legal matters - each clinic is either Domestic Relations and Family Law or Consumer Law. View each clinic below for specific program type, dates, and locations. Services are available on a first come, first served basis. Please bring any documents that would be helpful to the attorneys.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt coming to Sylvania

Red Bird Sylvania, Sylvania Schools and Lourdes University are pleased to announce author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is coming to Sylvania on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 to promote her new children's book Good Night Sister. Friday, March 3rd Events. Book Reading & Sharing with Young Students How to...
SYLVANIA, OH

