Walbridge, OH

Public restrooms in downtown BG to be open for business before summer

Public restrooms are expected to be open in downtown Bowling Green before summer hits. City Public Services Director Joe Fawcett announced at the City Council meeting Monday evening that a contractor had been hired to renovate the former Huntington mini bank at 119 S. Church St., into public restrooms. The...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

January Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for January 2023, with January 2022 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 179 (162); domestic 8 (15), civil 11 (18), criminal 16 (6), miscellaneous 3 (1), Judgment Liens 140 (119), and Appeals 1 (3) with a total of fees collected being $13,262.43 ($13,978.44).
13abc.com

Genoa names new mayor, former mayor appointed village administrator

GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) -The village of Genoa named a new mayor during its city council meeting Monday. According to a statement released by the former mayor Thomas Bergman, city council president Brent Huston was sworn in as mayor, following Bergman’s appointment as Village Administrator. “For as long as I...
GENOA, OH
13abc.com

Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo

Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
TOLEDO, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Attention all City of Toledo water customers

On Wednesday, February 15, beginning at 2:45 p.m., city utility representatives will be at Friendship Park Community Center, 2930 131st Street, Toledo, to explain the new smart water meter installation beginning soon for ALL water customers. The presentation includes the why and how it is being done, and how to recognize authorized meter installers when they arrive. If interested, but unable to attend this meeting, residents should let FPCC know, and they will schedule another presentation.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple bomb threats against Walmart stores across Michigan may be linked, officials say

A series of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday, and officials say they may be linked. According to Oakland County officials, there were two bomb threats made towards two Oakland County Walmart stores and at least one in Wayne County on Monday morning. The NBC affiliate, WOOD, in Grand Rapids reported a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Lima News

Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green

LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Tank leaks 500 gallons of sulfuric acid at company near Matzinger Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HAZMAT responded to the scene of a large chemical spill near Matzinger Road Friday morning. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, about 500 gallons of sulfuric acid was spilled on the ground at Perstorp near Matzinger Road. A private company was pumping the chemical into a tank that was found to have a leak.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD investigating overnight vacant house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is currently investigating a vacant house fire that happened on Bancroft Friday morning. The call came in around 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a house on the 100 block of Bancroft. TFRD confirmed to 13abc that the house was vacant, no...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Temporary Road Closure Near Delta

State Route 109, south of Delta between County Rd D and E will be shut down for approximately three hours to clean up an overturned semi. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
DELTA, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH

