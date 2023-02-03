Read full article on original website
180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
Cedar Point Esports: Company announces first phase of gaming facility in Sandusky opening May 2023
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is expanding its footprint into the world of Esports. Opening this May, officials say the first phase of Cedar Point Esports features “a state-of-the-art, full-service gaming area with the capability to broadcast and produce livestreams and content.”. Centralized in the venue will be...
Central Avenue near Wildwood Metropark to close for 150 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video first aired Feb. 6 and is regarding a proposed project in Oregon. A section of Central Avenue in west Toledo will close at the end of the month for approximately 150 days. The Ohio Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge...
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
cwcolumbus.com
Lawsuit filed over Shawshank Redemption tree in Richland County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wood from the famous tree featured in the movie, "Shawshank Redemption," is the subject of a civil lawsuit. Dan Dees, co-owner of the property where the tree stood, planned to have the wood milled and made into commemorative items, according to a lawsuit filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by Cleveland attorney Robert J. Vecchio.
3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
Medina Co. needs drivers for senior meal delivery, compassion programs
The Medina County Office of Older Adults needs drivers to deliver meals to seniors who are homebound and take seniors out on their errand runs.
Knox Pages
Ashland County Sheriff & Columbus detectives search Sullivan Twp. for missing woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning. Ashland County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Sims confirmed police are searching for Renee Lynne Benedetti, a 40 year-old woman who has been missing from Columbus since Feb. 1.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
crawfordcountynow.com
Prosecutor to Jury: “This case is about justice”
BUCYRUS—Opening statements in the murder trial of Timothy Montgomery began on Tuesday in the Crawford County Common Pleas Courtroom. Judge Sean Leuthold is presiding over the trial. Crawford County Prosecutor Dan Stanley outlined the state’s interpretation of the events that led to the beating Death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict...
presspublications.com
ETC: ‘For the Love of Art’ to showcase works by young local artists
“For the Love of Art,” a student art exhibit, will return to the Pemberville Opera House Saturdays, Feb. 11 and 18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, Feb. 12 and 19 from noon-4 p.m. and Monday Feb. 20 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Opera House is located at 115 Main St., Pemberville.
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding
MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
hometownstations.com
Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County. According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper...
presspublications.com
Oregon Community Theatre to stage comedic farce, ‘Noises Off’
Oregon Community Theatre will present “Noises Off,” a comedic farce by Michael Frayn, Feb. 17-18 and Feb. 24-25 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. in the Fassett Auditorium, 3025 Starr Ave, Oregon. Josh Wagner is producing and Amy Spauldin-Huering is directing the production, which contains...
