Clemson, SC

clemsontigers.com

Higgins Records Top 10 at Sharkey Invitational

Clemson, SC—Freshman Thomas Higgins had a top 10 finish in his first college event, headlining the play of three Clemson golfers at the Thomas Sharkey Invitational at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course in Statesboro, Ga. Higgins had a 54-hole score of even par 216 to finish in sixth...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Five Things to Know – Clemson Softball

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball gears up to begin its fourth season on the diamond on February 9 in Miami, Florida at the FIU Tournament facing Florida International, Georgia State and Kansas City. Prior to the 2023 Tigers hitting the field, check out these five things to know about this season:
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Drops Second-Straight Overtime Contest, 69-64

Winston-Salem, N.C. – Behind 29 points from Jewel Spear, Wake Forest overcame a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to down Clemson, 69-64, in overtime inside Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum. The win moves the Demon Deacons to 14-10 on the year, 5-8 in the ACC, while the loss drops the Tigers to 13-12, 4-9 ACC.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson announces new executive senior associate athletic director/chief marketing officer

CLEMSON — Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced that Kosha Irby (ko-SHAY ER-bee) has been named Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director/ Chief Marketing Officer. Irby brings over two decades of experience to Clemson, including his most recent three-year stint as Chief Marketing Officer of Professional Bull Riders (PBR). Beginning Feb. 6, 2023, Irby will oversee all external units for the department, which presently manages all public-interfacing areas of the Clemson Athletics brand.
CLEMSON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Fall football schedule much the same at CHS

There’s nothing much to see here. On Clinton’ High School’s fall football schedule, the names haven’t changed, only the dates and places. But fans have calendars to mark, whether on a wall, a desk or in an an electronic date.,. The Red Devils, 13-1 last year,...
CLINTON, SC
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Offer Son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins

ATHENS - It’s the absolute worst time of the year for Georgia Bulldog sports fans. The football season just ended, and there’s not another Bulldog football game until September. Spring practice hasn’t started yet. The Georgia baseball team doesn’t play for another month and a half.
ATHENS, GA
allongeorgia.com

Midway Man Ties State Record for Sheepshead

A Midway man is the new tie state record holder for sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his catch today. Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near the Sunbury community outside of Midway on Friday. His catch qualifies as a tie with the existing record of 14-pounds, 14-ounces set by Ralph White of Rincon in 2002.
MIDWAY, GA
constructiondive.com

Messer expands to South Carolina, opens 11th regional office

Cincinnati-based Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina with the opening of its 11th regional office, the company announced on Feb. 1. The office is located in downtown Greenville and also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. The Top 100 contractor had overall revenue of $1.35...
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like

Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Community members rally against SCAD’s impacts on the Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Members of the community believe SCAD is negatively impacting growth across Savannah. Early Sunday afternoon, community members came together to bring attention to what they say are ongoing issues SCAD has failed to recognize. Resident Lindsey Grovenstein says the reason behind this comes from their treatment of African American communities. “The […]
SAVANNAH, GA

