FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
clemsontigers.com
Higgins Records Top 10 at Sharkey Invitational
Clemson, SC—Freshman Thomas Higgins had a top 10 finish in his first college event, headlining the play of three Clemson golfers at the Thomas Sharkey Invitational at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course in Statesboro, Ga. Higgins had a 54-hole score of even par 216 to finish in sixth...
clemsontigers.com
Five Things to Know – Clemson Softball
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball gears up to begin its fourth season on the diamond on February 9 in Miami, Florida at the FIU Tournament facing Florida International, Georgia State and Kansas City. Prior to the 2023 Tigers hitting the field, check out these five things to know about this season:
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Drops Second-Straight Overtime Contest, 69-64
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Behind 29 points from Jewel Spear, Wake Forest overcame a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to down Clemson, 69-64, in overtime inside Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum. The win moves the Demon Deacons to 14-10 on the year, 5-8 in the ACC, while the loss drops the Tigers to 13-12, 4-9 ACC.
‘Fat and lazy, undefeated’: Ohio State football player reveals why team wanted all the smoke with Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs football team went 15-0 and won its second-straight national championship during the 2022 college football season, but it seems some schools were not as afraid to play Georgia despite its dominant run over the last two seasons, specifically Ohio State football player Dawand Jones. “We felt like...
Class 3A Basketball blog: No. 2 Johnson boys defeat No. 6 Beach; rematch in region tourney likely
Second-ranked Johnson’s 76-50 victory against No. 6 Beach (20-3, 11-1) on Friday avenged the Atomsmashers’ 64-57 loss to...
Clemson announces new executive senior associate athletic director/chief marketing officer
CLEMSON — Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced that Kosha Irby (ko-SHAY ER-bee) has been named Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director/ Chief Marketing Officer. Irby brings over two decades of experience to Clemson, including his most recent three-year stint as Chief Marketing Officer of Professional Bull Riders (PBR). Beginning Feb. 6, 2023, Irby will oversee all external units for the department, which presently manages all public-interfacing areas of the Clemson Athletics brand.
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Fall football schedule much the same at CHS
There’s nothing much to see here. On Clinton’ High School’s fall football schedule, the names haven’t changed, only the dates and places. But fans have calendars to mark, whether on a wall, a desk or in an an electronic date.,. The Red Devils, 13-1 last year,...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer Son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins
ATHENS - It’s the absolute worst time of the year for Georgia Bulldog sports fans. The football season just ended, and there’s not another Bulldog football game until September. Spring practice hasn’t started yet. The Georgia baseball team doesn’t play for another month and a half.
allongeorgia.com
Midway Man Ties State Record for Sheepshead
A Midway man is the new tie state record holder for sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his catch today. Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near the Sunbury community outside of Midway on Friday. His catch qualifies as a tie with the existing record of 14-pounds, 14-ounces set by Ralph White of Rincon in 2002.
constructiondive.com
Messer expands to South Carolina, opens 11th regional office
Cincinnati-based Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina with the opening of its 11th regional office, the company announced on Feb. 1. The office is located in downtown Greenville and also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. The Top 100 contractor had overall revenue of $1.35...
South Carolina Woman Thought Husband's Winning Lottery Ticket Was Fake
"When she saw it, she thought it was a fake," said the lucky winner.
$100K, $50K Powerball winning tickets sold in Georgia at Publix, food mart
Could you be a winner? The next Powerball jackpot drawing is Saturday, Feb. 4th.
Check those tickets: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Spartanburg
Check those tickets! A $100,000 lottery ticket was sold in Spartanburg on Wednesday.
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in South Carolina.
Local swingers say no to using loofah sponges; Savannah sticks to tradition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If loofahs are starting to be hard to come by, then look no further than some swingers in central Florida. Garnering attention from hundreds of thousands online, they are reportedly displaying loofah sponges to let people know that they’re a part of the swinger’s community. TikToker Tora Himan shared a now-viral […]
furman.edu
Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like
Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
Community members rally against SCAD’s impacts on the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Members of the community believe SCAD is negatively impacting growth across Savannah. Early Sunday afternoon, community members came together to bring attention to what they say are ongoing issues SCAD has failed to recognize. Resident Lindsey Grovenstein says the reason behind this comes from their treatment of African American communities. “The […]
WYFF4.com
Loud boom scares some in Abbeville area of Upstate, shakes buildings, witnesses say
Folks in part of the Upstate made calls and sent emails to the WYF News 4 newsroom Monday about a "scary" loud boom. WYFF News 4 found out it's probably not the last time our area will hear the startling noises. Above video was published on Jan. 26. MORE HEADLINES:
