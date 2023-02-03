Read full article on original website
Preview: Things Get Complicated In ‘Spy Superb’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Spy Superb #2, out Wednesday from writer Matt Kindt and artist/colorist Sharlene Kindt. Jay is the perfect spy. A spy so perfect he doesn’t even realize he is a spy and that he’s on a mission. Until he finds himself in the middle of a bunch of dead agents and on the run. Taking everything he’s ever learned from watching spy movies he sets off on a mission to rescue a beautiful woman–who may also be a spy out to get him–and obtain the secret contents of her phone.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Advance Review: Hunters Become The Hunted In `Stranger Things- Tales From Hawkins’ #1
This new series may not break any new ground, but it’s an ample filler as we wait another year and a half for the final season of the Netflix show. This first issue may feature a familiar story, yet it’s one that fans will enjoy as they learn some more about the spooky happenings in the small town.
Advance Review: Time Is Running Out In `Blood Stained Teeth’ #9
There are a lot of plot threads taking place in this penultimate issue, but the story is straightforward enough to keep up with everything. Visually, Heather Moore’s eye-popping colors truly define the look of the entire series. Overall. 8.5/10. The clock is ticking for Atticus Sloane. Sloane, a member...
Advance Review: A Disappointing Family Reunion In `Time Before Time’ #20
After telling more contained stories lately, this series seems to be back with complicated tales strewn across the timeline. It makes it sometimes difficult to know who is who and what their motivations are. Overall. It probably makes sense that a family reunion billions of years in the making wouldn’t...
The Vampire Vigilante: Previewing ‘Blood Stained Teeth’ #9
The end is coming. Time is running out but maybe-just maybe-Atticus can finally mop up the rest of his Sips. Unfortunately Mr. Tooth is pissed and coming for his pound of Vampire flesh.
‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 7 Review
It seems as if Velma is just trolling its viewers at this point. It’s not that the show is a deconstruction of its characters; that’s perfectly fine because it chooses to do so. The problem is that it only barely touches upon the magic of Scooby-Doo nostalgia before dovetailing into something completely different. There are brief moments of fun and brilliance in this show, but it quickly devolves into the same old cheap and preachy drama that doesn’t really fit the brand. The show’s mystery is consistently pushed to the backdrop. Even as it becomes a more prominent part of the plot, it still feels as if it’s playing second place to the character drama that just isn’t as compelling.
There’s A New Goblin In Town In ‘Red Goblin’ #1 Preview
“THE NEWEST – AND DEADLIEST – RED GOBLIN! SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF VENOM!. Normie Osborn receives his own symbiote at last! As a new Red Goblin, will Normie fulfill his destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote be able to make a difference for the better?”
Dark Horse Books Announces “The Last Days Of Black Hammer”
Black Hammer is back at Dark Horse in The Last Days of Black Hammer: From the World of Black Hammer. Spinning straight out of the Black Hammer series is this must-read prequel by writer Jeff Lemire and artist Stefano Simeone, detailing the events that occurred prior to Black Hammer Volume 1.
Maria Hill Makes Her Call On The Skrulls In ‘Secret Invasion’ #4 Preview
“Maria Hill has made her call about the Skrull—and now all the dominoes will fall according to her design. But Tony Stark disagrees with her decision…so Iron Man is going rogue! An action-packed issue culminates in a dramatic leap into the unknown you won’t see coming…and a no-win scenario leads to our shocking conclusion!”
Preview: Addictions And Hallucinations Raise Suspicions In ‘Know Your Station’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Know Your Station #3, the next issue in a five-issue limited series from writer Sarah Gailey, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. Due to her addiction and hallucinations, Elise grapples with the worst possibility–is she the killer? Her bouts...
Peter And Felicia Get Close In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #19 Preview
“Dark Web is over, but the effects will shake Spider-Man for a long time. To recover, Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat, escape from the city to an exclusive spa in the Catskills! Surely, trouble won’t follow our Web-Head and ruin his romantic getaway… Join superstar guest creative team Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson for this special two-parter where Spidey and Black Cat take their next step and no one tries to kill them…yet.”
Previewing ‘Gotham City: Year One’ #5 By Tom King and Phil Hester
“Beaten, bruised, and betrayed, Slam Bradley should have never gotten involved with the Waynes. With a tragic turn of events and a city on the edge of burning, can this hard-boiled private detective close an impossible case?”. Gotham City: Year One #5 is out Tuesday 7th February from DC Comics.
The Avengers Break Into The Baxter Building In ‘The Avengers: War Across Time’ #2 Preview
“Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp! The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes’ adventures? Come check it out!”
Static Is Back For A Second Season In ‘Static: Shadows Of Dakota’ #1 Preview
Though Virgil and his friends might have been able to stop the government’s off-the-books prison operations in Dakota, a powerful new threat lurks in the shadows. The mysterious Ebon is cutting a bloody swath through the underworld on a single-minded quest to find his brother. Against this backdrop of exploding violence, innocent people are finding themselves in the crossfire. The breakout creative team of Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala have returned to make Static’s life, and Dakota City, very complicated indeed—you’ve never felt shocks like these!”
Cap Takes On The Falcon In ‘Captain America: Symbol Of Truth’ #10 Preview
CAP VS. FALCON! When Falcon arrives in Mohannda, delirious and rampaging from the effects of White Wolf’s chemical attack, it’s up to Captain America to save his friend—or to stop Falcon from hurting anyone else. In this heartbreaking showdown between partners, Sam Wilson must make a choice about who he wants to be—and what he is willing to sacrifice for the mantle of Captain America.”
Then And Now – Previewing ‘Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores’ #5
“Who will survive in this fallen world? Who will rebuild it? Atlantis? The machines? A long-suffering humankind? Namor faces off against the Original Human Torch one last time…and then his own underwater empire. In the end, will anything be left to rule on these conquered shores?”. Namor the Sub-Mariner:...
Previewing ‘Miracle Man: The Silver Age’ #4 By Neil Gaiman And Mark Buckingham
“What are the Black Warpsmiths? Young Miracleman’s journey continues, and he finds companions on his quest to learn more about the world and about himself. They may not be the companions that Miracleman would have chosen, but will they be who Young Miracleman needs? Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham continue to reinvent not only this world, but all of comics while they’re at it.”
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game—The Alliance’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game—The Alliance #4, hitting spinner racks tomorrow from writer/artist Sophie Campbell, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer Nate Widick. A forgotten past. A second mutation. The manifestation of unimaginable mystic powers. The experiments wrought on her...
